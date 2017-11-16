2017 International Rules - 2nd Test International Broadcast Schedule
Thursday, November 16 2017 @ 02:30 pm ACDT
Coverage of the second of two IRS Tests between Australia and Ireland will kickoff at 4.45pm in Perth on Sunday local time.
The match will be broadcast on limited overseas networks. It will also be streamed live on the Watch.AFL service, available by subscription.
The full schedule is as follows.
|NETWORK
|Territory
|Local Broadcast Scheduled
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|Asia
|18/11 @ 16:30 HKT (Live)
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|Pacific
|18/11 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live)
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|India
|18/11 @ 14:00 IND (Live)
|FOX SOCCER PLUS
|USA
|18/11 @ 03:30 EST (Live)
|ESPN - BT SPORT
|UK & Ireland
|19/11 10:30 GMT (Delay)
|GEE - Boats & Cruises
|Worldwide (excl. Aust.)
|18/11 @ 08:30 GMT (Live)
|ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK
|Middle East
|18/11 @ 11:30 AST (Live)
|RTE2
|Ireland
|18/11 @ 08:30 IST (Live)
|ONLINE STREAM (SUBSCRIPTION)
|Territory Available
|Broadcast scheduled start
|WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU
|Worldwide (excl. Aust)
|18/11 @ 08:30 GMT (Live)