2017 International Rules - 2nd Test International Broadcast Schedule

Coverage of the second of two IRS Tests between Australia and Ireland will kickoff at 4.45pm in Perth on Sunday local time.

The match will be broadcast on limited overseas networks. It will also be streamed live on the Watch.AFL service, available by subscription.

The full schedule is as follows.

NETWORK Territory Local Broadcast Scheduled AUSTRALIA PLUS Asia 18/11 @ 16:30 HKT (Live) AUSTRALIA PLUS Pacific 18/11 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live) AUSTRALIA PLUS India 18/11 @ 14:00 IND (Live) FOX SOCCER PLUS USA 18/11 @ 03:30 EST (Live) ESPN - BT SPORT UK & Ireland 19/11 10:30 GMT (Delay) GEE - Boats & Cruises Worldwide (excl. Aust.) 18/11 @ 08:30 GMT (Live) ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK Middle East 18/11 @ 11:30 AST (Live) RTE2 Ireland 18/11 @ 08:30 IST (Live)