Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, November 18 2017 @ 07:44 am ACDT

2017 International Rules - 2nd Test International Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, November 16 2017 @ 02:30 pm ACDT

International Rules

Coverage of the second of two IRS Tests between Australia and Ireland will kickoff at 4.45pm in Perth on Sunday local time.

The match will be broadcast on limited overseas networks. It will also be streamed live on the Watch.AFL service, available by subscription.

The full schedule is as follows.

 

NETWORK Territory Local Broadcast Scheduled
AUSTRALIA PLUS Asia 18/11 @ 16:30 HKT (Live)
AUSTRALIA PLUS Pacific 18/11 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live)
AUSTRALIA PLUS India 18/11 @ 14:00 IND (Live)
FOX SOCCER PLUS USA 18/11 @ 03:30 EST (Live)
ESPN - BT SPORT UK & Ireland 19/11 10:30 GMT (Delay)
GEE - Boats & Cruises Worldwide (excl. Aust.) 18/11 @ 08:30 GMT (Live)
ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK Middle East 18/11 @ 11:30 AST (Live)
RTE2 Ireland 18/11 @ 08:30 IST (Live)

 

ONLINE STREAM (SUBSCRIPTION) Territory Available Broadcast scheduled start
WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU Worldwide (excl. Aust) 18/11 @ 08:30 GMT (Live) 
