AFL's International News
Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, November 18 2017 @ 07:44 am ACDT

List changes for 2nd IRS Test in Perth

Thursday, November 16 2017 @ 01:44 pm ACDT

International Rules
There will be a few new faces for both Ireland and Australia in the second International Rules Series this Saturday.
 
On the Aussie side, there were injuries to Scott Pendlebury and Michael Hibberd. Pendlebury suffered a finger injury, but he tweeted after the game that X-rays were negative; Hibberd had a calf complaint and could be limited in Perth.

Geelong superstar Joel Selwood did not play in the Adelaide test due to an ankle injury, but he will be good to go for the second test. Classy North Melbourne midfielder Shaun Higgins has also been called up to the IRS squad -- the 29-year-old played in every game for the Roos in 2017 and enjoyed a career-best year. Meanwhile, Dayne Zorko has been limited due to a hip injury, but he is planning to play again at Subiaco Oval on the weekend.

Ireland wasn’t so lucky on the injury front, either, with midfielder Pearce Hanley leaving the Adelaide match with a broken hand. Enda Smith and Niall Murphy are questionable due to lingering effects of the virus that many of the Irish came down with following their arrival in Adelaide. The squad decided to bring in County Monaghan’s Darren Hughes and former Carlton rookie Ciaran Sheehan as reinforcements.
 

