Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, November 15 2017 @ 03:22 am ACDT

AFL Jumpers raffle for Portland Australian Football Club

Tuesday, November 14 2017 @ 09:45 am ACDT

Contributed by:

North America

Here's your chance to win the perfect gift for the Bombers or Cats fan in your life, or yourself, while supporting footy in Portland (Oregon)!

On December 16th, during our PAFC Holiday Party, we’ll be raffling off team-signed Essendon and Geelong jumpers, with the drawing streamed online on Facebook Live. Proceeds will support the Portland Australian Football Club as we head into the 2018 season.

Both jumpers are signed by their respective full 2017 senior teams, including all-Australians Patrick Dangerfield and Joel Selwood for Geelong, and Joe Daniher, Michael Hurley, and Zach Merrett for Essendon. Each jumper will be raffled off separately; tickets can be purchased online using the forms below through noon PST on December 16th. Then, at 6:30pm PST on the 16th, head to our Facebook page to watch as the winners are drawn.

To order your tickets head to the raffle page here. 

Winners located anywhere in the United States will be shipped their jumper via USPS 2-Day Priority Mail. Winners located in Australia will be charged $15 USD to cover international shipping.
 

*World Footy News accepts no responsibility for the outcome or conduct of this raffle and promotes it in good faith that funds raised will be used to directly promote and support Australian football in Portland.  

