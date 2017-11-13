Crocs Dominance Continues – NTFL Monday, November 13 2017 @ 11:16 pm ACDT Contributed by: Views: 629

In the blinking of an eye, the NTFL season is one third complete with Round 6 being played out last weekend. It won’t be long now before we are genuinely talking finals, but many teams took strides towards the business end of the season across the round.



The Nightcliff Tigers downed St Mary’s in an absolute thriller, the Darwin Buffaloes kept their hopes alive with an important win over Waratah, Wanderers downed Palmerston to strengthen their position and the Southern Districts Crocs took a stranglehold on top spot whilst taming the Tiwi Bombers.



In the Friday night clash, Wanderers did enough to keep a pesky Palmerston at bay. Helped along by their new recruit, former Port Adelaide Power forward Brett Eddy with four goals, Wanderers broke a quarter time deadlock to move away over the next two quarters to effectively secure the game. A five goal to two rally by Palmerston wasn’t enough and Wanderers won their fourth game of the season by 21 points.



Southern Districts ran riot with nine goals in the opening quarter of their clash with the Tiwi Bombers. With superstar forward, Will Farrar, kicking eight goals for the match, the Bombers were hard pressed to hold back the Croc tide, despite four goals from star veteran Ross Tungatalum. The win kicks Crocs two games clear on top of the ladder and with all the momentum in the world to keep rolling towards this season’s flag. The Bombers have to regroup quickly to stay with the finals pack.



In probably the match of the round, St Mary’s led almost all day against Nightcliff. But, in the dying moments of the game, former Saint Cameron Ilett kicked the winning goal for his new team, Nightcliff, to steal a win for the Tigers by just three points. The win sees the Tigers back in second place on the ladder – a healthy percentage ahead of Wanderers. For St Mary’s, the loss sees them remain in the top five, but with just two wins from six matches they remain vulnerable.



The final match of the round saw a desperate Darwin Buffaloes get their season back on track after three successive losses by downing Waratah by 21 points. Waratah led by 8 points at the first break, and just three points separated the teams by half time with Buffaloes holding sway. Six goals to three in the second half saw the Buffaloes take the game, helped hugely by Darren Shillabeer who kicked seven of their eleven goals.



Round 7 will see Waratah take on the Tiwi Bombers and St Mary’s meet Palmerston on Saturday. The Sunday games will see Southern Districts clash with Wanderers in possibly the match of the round whilst Nightcliff hosts the Darwin Buffaloes.



Final Scores:



Wanderers 18 7 115 d Palmerston 14 10 94

Southern Districts 21 17 143 d Tiwi Bombers 10 6 66

Nightcliff 9 10 64 d St Mary’s 8 13 61

Darwin Buffaloes 11 13 79 d Waratah 7 16 58

