Coyotes Come From Behind Victory Stuns Cockatoos

The Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes have come from the clouds to defeat the Paris Cockatoos in their home clash in Pontoise. The match was a double header hosted by the Coyotes, with the Paris Cockerels downing the Bordeaux Bombers in the other match.



Early in the match, the Cockatoos jumped the Coyotes and led by 20 points at the first break. From then the Coyotes kept creeping back into the game, but still trailed by two points at the final change. But a powerful final quarter, and a defensively brilliant effort to keep the Cockatoos to a solitary behind, saw the Coyotes run out 19 point winners.



The win keeps the Coyotes well in finals contention, though the Cockatoos now have won one of their two games to date and need to find some consistency headed deeper into the season.



Final Scores: Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes 78 d Paris Cockatoos 59



The Paris Cockerels set their win up in the first quarter, leading by 29 points at the first break. The Bordeaux Bombers mounted a challenge to win the second quarter and drag the deficit back to a manageable 26 points by half time. But the Cockerels piled on the pressure in the second half to surge away with the game, in the end running out 65 point victors.



The Cockerels have started their season well with two wins and are well placed to consolidate their finals chances before the winter break. The Bombers, after a stirring win in the opening round, have lost consecutive games and need another win quickly to stay with the finals group.



Final Scores: Paris Cockerels 103 d Bordeaux Bombers 38



The next matches in the CNFA season will be interesting. The Toulouse derby will see the Hawks and the Aviators clash whilst the ALFA Lions will host the Perpignan Tigers in a vital match for both teams – both winless and desperate to turn those fortunes around.

