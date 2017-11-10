2017 International Rules - 1st Test International Broadcast Schedule

The first of two IRS Tests between Australia and Ireland will kickoff at 3.40pm in Adelaide on Sunday local time.

The match will be broadcast on limited overseas networks (not including North America). It will also be streamed live on the Watch.AFL service, available by subscription.

The full schedule is as follows.

NETWORK Territory Local Broadcast Scheduled AUSTRALIA PLUS Asia 12/11 @ 13:04 HKT (Live) AUSTRALIA PLUS Pacific 12/11 @ 18:04 FIJI (Live) AUSTRALIA PLUS India 12/11 @ 10:34 IND (Live) ESPN - BT SPORT UK & Ireland 12/11 @ 13:30 GMT (Delay) GEE - Boats & Cruises Worldwide (excl. Aust.) 12/11 @ 04:30 GMT (Live) ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK Middle East 12/11 @ 07:30 AST (Live) RTE2 Ireland 12/11 @ 05:00 IST (Live)