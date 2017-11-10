2017 International Rules - 1st Test International Broadcast Schedule
Friday, November 10 2017 @ 07:45 pm ACDT
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
The first of two IRS Tests between Australia and Ireland will kickoff at 3.40pm in Adelaide on Sunday local time.
The match will be broadcast on limited overseas networks (not including North America). It will also be streamed live on the Watch.AFL service, available by subscription.
The full schedule is as follows.
|NETWORK
|Territory
|Local Broadcast Scheduled
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|Asia
|12/11 @ 13:04 HKT (Live)
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|Pacific
|12/11 @ 18:04 FIJI (Live)
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|India
|12/11 @ 10:34 IND (Live)
|ESPN - BT SPORT
|UK & Ireland
|12/11 @ 13:30 GMT (Delay)
|GEE - Boats & Cruises
|Worldwide (excl. Aust.)
|12/11 @ 04:30 GMT (Live)
|ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK
|Middle East
|12/11 @ 07:30 AST (Live)
|RTE2
|Ireland
|12/11 @ 05:00 IST (Live)
|ONLINE STREAM (SUBSCRIPTION)
|Territory Available
|Broadcast scheduled start
|WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU
|Worldwide (excl. Aust)
|12/11 @ 05:10 GMT (Live)