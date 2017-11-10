Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Sunday 29-Oct


Friday 27-Oct


Thursday 26-Oct


Tuesday 24-Oct


Monday 23-Oct


Sunday 22-Oct


Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, November 11 2017 @ 02:38 pm ACDT

2017 International Rules - 1st Test International Broadcast Schedule

Friday, November 10 2017 @ 07:45 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

International Rules

The first of two IRS Tests between Australia and Ireland will kickoff at 3.40pm in Adelaide on Sunday local time.

The match will be broadcast on limited overseas networks (not including North America). It will also be streamed live on the Watch.AFL service, available by subscription.

The full schedule is as follows.

 

NETWORK Territory Local Broadcast Scheduled
AUSTRALIA PLUS Asia 12/11 @ 13:04 HKT (Live)
AUSTRALIA PLUS Pacific 12/11 @ 18:04 FIJI (Live)
AUSTRALIA PLUS India 12/11 @ 10:34 IND (Live)
ESPN - BT SPORT UK & Ireland 12/11 @ 13:30 GMT (Delay)
GEE - Boats & Cruises Worldwide (excl. Aust.) 12/11 @ 04:30 GMT (Live)
ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK Middle East 12/11 @ 07:30 AST (Live)
RTE2 Ireland 12/11 @ 05:00 IST (Live)

 

 

ONLINE STREAM (SUBSCRIPTION) Territory Available Broadcast scheduled start
WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU Worldwide (excl. Aust) 12/11 @ 05:10 GMT (Live)
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

2017 International Rules - 1st Test International Broadcast Schedule | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 30

What's New

Stories

3 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.11 seconds 