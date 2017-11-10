BW Eagles amicably split to create Eagles/Dockers rivalry

The Baltimore Washington Eagles have announced they will amicably split the club into two new entities. Following a very successful year on and off the field in the club located in two cities, it has been agreed that each location will now have their own team. The new Washington based entity the DC Eagles will retain the club mascot and colours (and support of the AFL's West Coast Eagles) and continue to play in the nations capital.

The Baltimore Dockers Australian Rules Football Club announced themselves on Facebook this week with a post stating "We are excited to announce the Baltimore Dockers Australian Rules Football Club! After growing the sport in the DMV area and playing as the Baltimore Washington Eagles Australian Rules Football Club for 20 years, we been able to establish independent football clubs in DC and in Baltimore. We're looking forward to your support and seeing what the 2018 season has in store!"

They hope to garner the support of AFL club Fremantle and emulate the Eagles/Dockers rivalry that thrives in the city of Perth, Australia.

A full statement on the split can be read here - https://eaglesfooty.com/2017/11/09/baltimore-washington-vote-to-expand-to-two-clubs/