Falcons Make A Stand – AFL Middle East

Whilst the AFL Middle East football community had eyes firmly locked on the grand final replay between the Dragons and Bulls, it was another Emirates team that sent a strong message of their own. The Abu Dhabi Falcons fought hard against the Dragons in Round One and followed that up with a comprehensive win against the Dingoes to drive home the message that the Falcons are right there in the finals mix.



In a game of two halves, the Falcons did the damage with a 74 to 21 first half. The second half belonged to the Dingoes as they clawed back some of the deficit to outscore the Falcons after half time. Their effort was even more commendable with just two players on the bench. But the damage had already been done early as the Falcons ran out convincing 43 point victors. So early in the season yet, but the Falcons are on track to stay in the finals battle waiting for one of the top two teams to falter.



Final Scores: Abu Dhabi Falcons 17 14 116 d Dubai Dingoes 11 7 73



In what was regarded the match of the round, seemingly perennial grand finalists – the Dubai Dragons and Multiplex Bulls – played the grand final replay. Both teams have gathered new personnel to replenish their squads over the off-season. This Round Two match would measure whether or not the Dragons had covered their losses or whether the Bulls had found that extra talent and depth needed for them to finally topple the Dragons.



As it was, after a points decision in a heavyweight stoush, it was the Dragons once again holding on to win what has fast become the biggest football rivalry in the Middle East…possibly across all codes.



The Dragons have already grabbed premiership favouritism, defeating both the Bulls and Falcons in successive matches. Their remaining matches will see them hone their craft against the Kangaroos and Dingoes – matches they would be expected to win on current form.



Final Scores: Dubai Dragons 9 9 63 d Multiplex Bulls 7 10 52



Round Three will see another Dubai derby when the Dragons take on the Dingoes at Dubai Sports City whilst the Bulls will host the Falcons in a home match at Sevens Stadium.

