Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Sunday 22-Oct


Friday 20-Oct


Thursday 19-Oct


Wednesday 18-Oct


Thursday 12-Oct


Wednesday 11-Oct


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, October 31 2017 @ 03:11 am ACDT

Aviators & Cockerels Triumph In France

Sunday, October 29 2017 @ 04:53 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 298



Results in the French (CNFA) Australian Rules football competition this weekend have seen the Toulouse based Aviators (formerly Blagnac Aviators) and Paris Cockerels record victories. They are important results for each team, setting the clubs up with a jump on other teams early in the season. The Aviators defeated the Tigers whilst the Cockerels downed the Coyotes.

The Perpignan Tigers hosted the Aviators and both teams fought hard throughout the match. The Aviators, in just their second season, played the brand of football that won them two matches in their maiden season. The Tigers were unlucky in some games last year and one could argue the same on the weekend. They fought the Aviators to the final siren but unluckily went down by three goals.
It makes for a tough start to the season for the Tigers, having lost both of their games this season. They will have to correct things quickly to remain in finals contention from here.

Final scores saw the Aviators down the Tigers 92 to 74.

The Paris Cockerels hosted the Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes in what could be termed a local Parisian derby. In another tight tussle, both teams fought hard for four quarters before the Cockerels held out longer to win – also by three goals and with the same score-line as the other game. The win gets the Cockerels away to a strong start, whilst the rocky start for the Coyotes continued after last weekend’s game against the Aviators was postponed.

Final scores saw the Cockerels 92 defeat the Coyotes 74.

Round Three will be played next weekend with re-energised Toulouse Hawks taking on the equally resurgent Bordeaux Bombers. The ALFA Lions will host the Paris Cockatoos in Lyon. They are sure to be two interesting matches in their own right, but results will start to shuffle the deck a little to see which teams begin to break away from the others and which teams fall behind the pack a little.
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Aviators & Cockerels Triumph In France | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 15

Random Image

Great Britain vs Peace Team
Great Britain vs Peace Team
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

3 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.10 seconds 