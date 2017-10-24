Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Thursday 19-Oct


Wednesday 18-Oct


Thursday 12-Oct


Wednesday 11-Oct


Monday 09-Oct


Sunday 08-Oct


Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, October 25 2017 @ 10:36 PM ACDT

Tiwi Touch In Dreamtime Guernsey

Tuesday, October 24 2017 @ 03:43 PM ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 635

Australia
Simon Conway reports on the Essendon website of a brilliant initiative from the club, which will see students from the Tiwi Islands designing the clubs next Dreamtime Guernsey. The Tiwi Islands, made up of both Bathurst and Melville Islands to the north of Darwin, are already connected to the Essendon Bombers, with local NTFL club, the Tiwi Bombers, sharing colours and logo with the AFL giant.

The venture involving the Guernsey design will strengthen the existing link between the Tiwi Islands and the Essendon Football club. According to the article:

Students from the Tiwi Islands will design Essendon’s 2018 Dreamtime guernsey.

Club Champion Gavin Wanganeen and award winning artist Chern’ee Sutton have designed the jumper in previous years.
Students from Tiwi College and Xavier College on the Tiwi Islands will have an opportunity to submit their design for the 2018 Dreamtime Guernsey.

The winner will be a special guest of the Club during Dreamtime Week, culminating in seeing the players run out in their jumper design at the game.

The Bombers have maintained a strong connection with the Tiwi Islands dating back to the day Michael Long was drafted from the Top End in 1988.

Current players spend time on the Tiwi Islands annually, Tiwi coaches travel to Tullamarine each year for tutelage from their Essendon counterparts and the Club plays an active role in supporting the Tiwi Bombers in the Northern Territory Football League.

The Tiwi Islands is also part of the Bombers Next Generation Academy zone and will form a key recruiting area when the Club enters the AFLW competition.

The original story can be found on the Essendon Football Club website at: http://www.essendonfc.com.au/news/201...e-guernsey

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Tiwi Touch In Dreamtime Guernsey | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 29

What's New

Stories

4 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.16 seconds 