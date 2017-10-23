Bombers Bounce Back – NTFL Sunday, October 22 2017 @ 08:34 PM ACDT Contributed by: Views: 2,380

After a season to forget in 2016/17, and a tough, winless start to the new season, the Tiwi Bombers have bounced back hard in Round Three of the NTFL season in Darwin. After going into the match as rank outsiders against the previously undefeated Darwin Buffaloes, the Bombers turned their season in the right direction to win by 12 points.



Things didn’t start well after the Buffaloes kicked seven goals to three in the first quarter. But an eight goal to one second term from the Bombers gave them back the lead by half time and they were not about to give it up. The win lifts the Bombers to sixth place and back in the early mix to consolidate a battle later for finals.



In other results from Round Three, the Nightcliff Tigers made it three from three downing Wanderers by a comfortable 33 points. In a low scoring affair, the Tiger defence kept Wanderers to just two goals until three-quarter time, which was enough to keep them at bay.

Waratah also enjoyed their first win of the season with a 27-point win against the Palmerston Magpies. The win comes at the right time for Waratah, getting them into the top five narrowly ahead of the Tiwi Bombers. The Magpies have some serious work to do now after three successive losses to start the season, though they are shielded from bottom spot by the surprisingly winless St Mary’s.



The Saints went down again for their third successive loss to start the season, this time falling to the Southern District Crocs by a disturbing 43 points. Already the Saints are under pressure to defend their title, most likely having to win at least ten of their remaining fifteen games just to reach the finals. But they aren’t a champion team for nothing, and St Mary’s are capable of turning their season around. Crocs, however, leap frogged Tigers with the win to take top spot.



The next round is highlighted by the “top of the table” clash between the Nightcliff Tigers and Southern Districts Crocs. St Mary’s will be hoping to overcome Waratah, Wanderers take on the Tiwi Bombers and on Friday night the Darwin Buffaloes clash with the Palmerston Magpies.



Round 3 Scores:

Nightcliff 11 8 74 d Wanderers 5 11 41

Tiwi Bombers 18 10 118 d Darwin 15 16 106

Waratah 11 9 75 d Palmerston 6 12 48

Southern Districts 14 12 96 d St Mary’s 8 5 53



Picture Source: NT News

