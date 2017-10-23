Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Monday, October 23 2017 @ 07:22 PM ACDT

2017 USAFL Nationals Day 1 results

Sunday, October 22 2017 @ 01:37 PM ACDT

North America

Day 1 of the 2017 Nationals was played in warm breezy conditions at Sun Sports Park in San Diego.  The six fields were in great condition for football and the setting was picturesque. 

In the Men's Division 1 Pool A the Los Angeles Dragons were the only team undefeated and if they beat the winless Baltimore Washington tomorrow morning they will head into the final to take the title. They defeated New York Magpies by just one point and then clearly defeated the highly fancied Austin Crows. Their most likely opponent is Golden Gate.  

Golden Gate showed the best skill, pace and strength in Pool B to also remain undefeated with solid wins over Calgary and Dallas.  Denver stand in their way tomorrow morning but even a loss in this match could see them go through on percentage if the margin is low. 

Division 2 Pool A will be a battle between Orange County and Minnesota for a final spot while Houston look most likely to take out Pool B.

All the results from today's matches can be seen below.

 

Division 1 Pool B    
Golden Gate Roos def Calgary Kangaroos
6.4.40    0.4.4  
Denver Bulldogs def by Dallas Magpies
2.4.16    2.6.18  
Denver Bulldogs def Calgary Kangaroos
5.9.39    3.2.20  
Golden Gate Roos def Dallas Magpies
6.6.42    2.3.15  
       
Division 1 Pool A    
Austin Crows def Baltimore Washington Eagles
7.8.50    3.2.20  
New York Magpies def by Los Angeles Dragons
4.3.27    4.4.28  
Austin Crows def by Los Angeles Dragons
1.3.9    5.4.34  
New York Magpies def Baltimore Washington Eagles
8.1.49    4.4.28  
       
Division 2 Pool B    
Houston Lonestars def Chicago Swans
3.7.25    3.2.20  
Quebec Saints def Portland Steelheads
4.3.27    0.7.7  
Houston Lonestars def by Portland Steelheads
2.3.15    5.7.37  
Quebec Saints def Chicago Swans
7.6.48    1.3.9  
       
Division 2 Pool A    
Orange County Bombers def Sacramento Suns
3.10.28    0.8.8  
Minnesota Freeze def Boston Demons
4.8.32    4.1.25  
Orange County Bombers def Boston Demons
6.6.42    0.3.3  
Minnesota Freeze def Sacramento Suns
5.3.33    2.3.15  
       
Division 3 Pool B    
San Diego Lions def Baton Rouge Tigers
9.8.62    0.2.2  
North Carolina Tigers def by Arizona Hawks
1.4.10    5.5.35  
North Carolina Tigers def by Baton Rouge Tigers
2.5.17    3.2.20  
San Diego Lions def Arizona Hawks
4.3.27    2.2.14  
       
Division 3 Pool A    
Philadelphia Hawks def Nashville Kangaroos
6.5.41    0.4.4  
Seattle Grizzlies def Columbus Jackaroos
4.11.35    0.3.3  
Seattle Grizzlies def Nashville Kangaroos
10.6.66    0.0.0  
Philadelphia Hawks def by Columbus Jackaroos
2.2.14    6.4.40  
       
Division 4  Pool B    
Houston Lonestars def by New York Magpies
1.2.8    4.7.31  
Fort Lauderdale Fighting Squids def by Calgary Kangaroos
3.0.18    6.4.40  
Fort Lauderdale Fighting Squids def by New York Magpies
1.1.7    9.4.58  
Houston Lonestars def by Calgary Kangaroos
0.0.0    5.10.40  
       
  Pool A    
Tulsa Buffaloes def Golden Gate Roos
16.16.112    0.0.0  
Cincinnati Dockers def Des Moines Roosters
8.6.54    2.1.13  
Tulsa Buffaloes def Des Moines Roosters
11.8.74    1.0.6  
Cincinnati Dockers def by Golden Gate Roos
14.19.103    0.0.0  
       
Division 5 Pool B    
Denver Bulldogs def New York Magpies
4.1.25    3.3.21  
San Diego Lions def by Golden Gate Roos
1.1.7    1.3.9  
Denver Bulldogs def by Golden Gate Roos
4.3.27    4.10.34  
San Diego Lions def by New York Magpies
1.0.6    6.4.40  
       
  Pool A    
Baltimore Washington Eagles def  Los Angeles Dragons
3.7.25    2.2.14  
Austin Crows def  Seattle Grizzlies
8.12.60    0.1.1  
Austin Crows def  Baltimore Washington Eagles
7.6.48    0.3.3  
Seattle Grizzlies def  Los Angeles Dragons
2.7.19    1.5.11  
       
Womens D1  Pool B    
Denver Bulldogs def New York Magpies
2.0.12    0.2.2  
Calgary Kookaburras def New York Magpies
4.13.37    0.2.2  
Denver Bulldogs def Sacramento Suns
2.6.18    0.0.0  
Calgary Kookaburras def by Baltimore Washington Eagles
1.4.10    3.2.20  
       
Womens D1  Pool A    
San Francisco Iron Maidens def Minnesota Freeze
10.4.64    0.0.0  
Montreal Angels def by Seattle Grizzlies
1.4.10    2.2.14  
San Francisco Iron Maidens def Calgary Kangaroos
5.4.34    0.4.4  
Montreal Angels def Sacramento Suns
1.8.14    0.8.8  
       
Womens Div 2      
Baltimore Washington Lady Eagles def by Los Angeles Dragons Women
0.0.3    2.0.12  
Portland Sockeyes def Houston Lonestars Women
8.11.59    0.2.2  
Baltimore Washington Lady Eagles def Columbus Jillaroos
3.2.20    0.0.0  
Portland Sockeyes def Los Angeles Dragons Women
8.9.57    0.3.3  
       
       
Columbus Jillaroos def by Chicago Swans
0.3.3    3.2.20  
Baltimore Washington Lady Eagles def by Dallas Magpies
0.0.3    2.6.18  
Portland Sockeyes def New York Magpies
8.11.59    4.7.31  
Baltimore Washington Lady Eagles def Boston Demons
3.2.20    0.3.3  

