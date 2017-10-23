2017 USAFL Nationals Day 1 results
Sunday, October 22 2017 @ 01:37 PM ACDT
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
Day 1 of the 2017 Nationals was played in warm breezy conditions at Sun Sports Park in San Diego. The six fields were in great condition for football and the setting was picturesque.
In the Men's Division 1 Pool A the Los Angeles Dragons were the only team undefeated and if they beat the winless Baltimore Washington tomorrow morning they will head into the final to take the title. They defeated New York Magpies by just one point and then clearly defeated the highly fancied Austin Crows. Their most likely opponent is Golden Gate.
Golden Gate showed the best skill, pace and strength in Pool B to also remain undefeated with solid wins over Calgary and Dallas. Denver stand in their way tomorrow morning but even a loss in this match could see them go through on percentage if the margin is low.
Division 2 Pool A will be a battle between Orange County and Minnesota for a final spot while Houston look most likely to take out Pool B.
All the results from today's matches can be seen below.
|Division 1
|Pool B
|Golden Gate Roos
|def
|Calgary Kangaroos
|6.4.40
|0.4.4
|Denver Bulldogs
|def by
|Dallas Magpies
|2.4.16
|2.6.18
|Denver Bulldogs
|def
|Calgary Kangaroos
|5.9.39
|3.2.20
|Golden Gate Roos
|def
|Dallas Magpies
|6.6.42
|2.3.15
|Division 1
|Pool A
|Austin Crows
|def
|Baltimore Washington Eagles
|7.8.50
|3.2.20
|New York Magpies
|def by
|Los Angeles Dragons
|4.3.27
|4.4.28
|Austin Crows
|def by
|Los Angeles Dragons
|1.3.9
|5.4.34
|New York Magpies
|def
|Baltimore Washington Eagles
|8.1.49
|4.4.28
|Division 2
|Pool B
|Houston Lonestars
|def
|Chicago Swans
|3.7.25
|3.2.20
|Quebec Saints
|def
|Portland Steelheads
|4.3.27
|0.7.7
|Houston Lonestars
|def by
|Portland Steelheads
|2.3.15
|5.7.37
|Quebec Saints
|def
|Chicago Swans
|7.6.48
|1.3.9
|Division 2
|Pool A
|Orange County Bombers
|def
|Sacramento Suns
|3.10.28
|0.8.8
|Minnesota Freeze
|def
|Boston Demons
|4.8.32
|4.1.25
|Orange County Bombers
|def
|Boston Demons
|6.6.42
|0.3.3
|Minnesota Freeze
|def
|Sacramento Suns
|5.3.33
|2.3.15
|Division 3
|Pool B
|San Diego Lions
|def
|Baton Rouge Tigers
|9.8.62
|0.2.2
|North Carolina Tigers
|def by
|Arizona Hawks
|1.4.10
|5.5.35
|North Carolina Tigers
|def by
|Baton Rouge Tigers
|2.5.17
|3.2.20
|San Diego Lions
|def
|Arizona Hawks
|4.3.27
|2.2.14
|Division 3
|Pool A
|Philadelphia Hawks
|def
|Nashville Kangaroos
|6.5.41
|0.4.4
|Seattle Grizzlies
|def
|Columbus Jackaroos
|4.11.35
|0.3.3
|Seattle Grizzlies
|def
|Nashville Kangaroos
|10.6.66
|0.0.0
|Philadelphia Hawks
|def by
|Columbus Jackaroos
|2.2.14
|6.4.40
|Division 4
|Pool B
|Houston Lonestars
|def by
|New York Magpies
|1.2.8
|4.7.31
|Fort Lauderdale Fighting Squids
|def by
|Calgary Kangaroos
|3.0.18
|6.4.40
|Fort Lauderdale Fighting Squids
|def by
|New York Magpies
|1.1.7
|9.4.58
|Houston Lonestars
|def by
|Calgary Kangaroos
|0.0.0
|5.10.40
|Pool A
|Tulsa Buffaloes
|def
|Golden Gate Roos
|16.16.112
|0.0.0
|Cincinnati Dockers
|def
|Des Moines Roosters
|8.6.54
|2.1.13
|Tulsa Buffaloes
|def
|Des Moines Roosters
|11.8.74
|1.0.6
|Cincinnati Dockers
|def by
|Golden Gate Roos
|14.19.103
|0.0.0
|Division 5
|Pool B
|Denver Bulldogs
|def
|New York Magpies
|4.1.25
|3.3.21
|San Diego Lions
|def by
|Golden Gate Roos
|1.1.7
|1.3.9
|Denver Bulldogs
|def by
|Golden Gate Roos
|4.3.27
|4.10.34
|San Diego Lions
|def by
|New York Magpies
|1.0.6
|6.4.40
|Pool A
|Baltimore Washington Eagles
|def
|Los Angeles Dragons
|3.7.25
|2.2.14
|Austin Crows
|def
|Seattle Grizzlies
|8.12.60
|0.1.1
|Austin Crows
|def
|Baltimore Washington Eagles
|7.6.48
|0.3.3
|Seattle Grizzlies
|def
|Los Angeles Dragons
|2.7.19
|1.5.11
|Womens D1
|Pool B
|Denver Bulldogs
|def
|New York Magpies
|2.0.12
|0.2.2
|Calgary Kookaburras
|def
|New York Magpies
|4.13.37
|0.2.2
|Denver Bulldogs
|def
|Sacramento Suns
|2.6.18
|0.0.0
|Calgary Kookaburras
|def by
|Baltimore Washington Eagles
|1.4.10
|3.2.20
|Womens D1
|Pool A
|San Francisco Iron Maidens
|def
|Minnesota Freeze
|10.4.64
|0.0.0
|Montreal Angels
|def by
|Seattle Grizzlies
|1.4.10
|2.2.14
|San Francisco Iron Maidens
|def
|Calgary Kangaroos
|5.4.34
|0.4.4
|Montreal Angels
|def
|Sacramento Suns
|1.8.14
|0.8.8
|Womens Div 2
|Baltimore Washington Lady Eagles
|def by
|Los Angeles Dragons Women
|0.0.3
|2.0.12
|Portland Sockeyes
|def
|Houston Lonestars Women
|8.11.59
|0.2.2
|Baltimore Washington Lady Eagles
|def
|Columbus Jillaroos
|3.2.20
|0.0.0
|Portland Sockeyes
|def
|Los Angeles Dragons Women
|8.9.57
|0.3.3
|Columbus Jillaroos
|def by
|Chicago Swans
|0.3.3
|3.2.20
|Baltimore Washington Lady Eagles
|def by
|Dallas Magpies
|0.0.3
|2.6.18
|Portland Sockeyes
|def
|New York Magpies
|8.11.59
|4.7.31
|Baltimore Washington Lady Eagles
|def
|Boston Demons
|3.2.20
|0.3.3