2017 USAFL Nationals Day 1 results

Day 1 of the 2017 Nationals was played in warm breezy conditions at Sun Sports Park in San Diego. The six fields were in great condition for football and the setting was picturesque.

In the Men's Division 1 Pool A the Los Angeles Dragons were the only team undefeated and if they beat the winless Baltimore Washington tomorrow morning they will head into the final to take the title. They defeated New York Magpies by just one point and then clearly defeated the highly fancied Austin Crows. Their most likely opponent is Golden Gate.

Golden Gate showed the best skill, pace and strength in Pool B to also remain undefeated with solid wins over Calgary and Dallas. Denver stand in their way tomorrow morning but even a loss in this match could see them go through on percentage if the margin is low.

Division 2 Pool A will be a battle between Orange County and Minnesota for a final spot while Houston look most likely to take out Pool B.

All the results from today's matches can be seen below.