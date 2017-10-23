Toulouse Hawks – The Boys Are Back In Town Sunday, October 22 2017 @ 11:05 AM ACDT Contributed by: Views: 237



Round One of the French CNFA season is done. The round was a huge win for both the Bordeaux Bombers last weekend and the Toulouse Hawks yesterday. Both came away with important and resounding wins – but the Toulouse victory against the reigning premiers ALFA Lions signals the return of the Hawks.



Toulouse hosted the ALFA Lions and made no secret of their desire to capitalise on home ground advantage to outplay the Lions. By quarter time the Hawks had jumped to a 19-point lead and had extended that to a five goal break by half time.



Any chance of a second half revival by the Lions was snuffed out by another big third quarter by the Hawks, going into the final quarter with a 49-point lead. The final quarter saw the Lions fight for redemtion – the Hawks for total dominance, which is how the result panned out as they ran out convincing 66-point winners. Final score saw Toulouse Hawks 116 d ALFA Lions 50.



Due to transport problems, the second match of the weekend between the Aviators and Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes did not go ahead and will be rescheduled for later in the season.



The Hawks proved they are back in town. Their decision last year to assist the fledgling Blagnac Aviators take flight saw them lose some players and fall away a little across the season. But that decision came with a message of short-term pain, longer-term gain – and the Toulouse Hawks, borrowing from Thin Lizzy, the boys certainly are back in town. For the Lions, a reality check. After winning last season’s flag and starting well again pre-season, the Lions know they are mortal and the hunted.



The round commenced last weekend in Bordeaux as the Bombers, basking in the afterglow of a successful Euro Cup, celebrated by thumping the visiting Perpignon Tigers. The final result saw the Bordeaux Bombers 241 defeat the Perpignon Tigers 7. It is a useful start for the Bombers with a win and a huge percentage advantage for the rest of the season. Not so good for the Tigers as they now have to recover and reset for their next clash against the Aviators at home.





Round One of the French CNFA season is done. The round was a huge win for both the Bordeaux Bombers last weekend and the Toulouse Hawks yesterday. Both came away with important and resounding wins – but the Toulouse victory against the reigning premiers ALFA Lions signals the return of the Hawks.Toulouse hosted the ALFA Lions and made no secret of their desire to capitalise on home ground advantage to outplay the Lions. By quarter time the Hawks had jumped to a 19-point lead and had extended that to a five goal break by half time.Any chance of a second half revival by the Lions was snuffed out by another big third quarter by the Hawks, going into the final quarter with a 49-point lead. The final quarter saw the Lions fight for redemtion – the Hawks for total dominance, which is how the result panned out as they ran out convincing 66-point winners. Final score saw Toulouse Hawks 116 d ALFA Lions 50.Due to transport problems, the second match of the weekend between the Aviators and Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes did not go ahead and will be rescheduled for later in the season.The Hawks proved they are back in town. Their decision last year to assist the fledgling Blagnac Aviators take flight saw them lose some players and fall away a little across the season. But that decision came with a message of short-term pain, longer-term gain – and the Toulouse Hawks, borrowing from Thin Lizzy, the boys certainly are back in town. For the Lions, a reality check. After winning last season’s flag and starting well again pre-season, the Lions know they are mortal and the hunted.The round commenced last weekend in Bordeaux as the Bombers, basking in the afterglow of a successful Euro Cup, celebrated by thumping the visiting Perpignon Tigers. The final result saw the Bordeaux Bombers 241 defeat the Perpignon Tigers 7. It is a useful start for the Bombers with a win and a huge percentage advantage for the rest of the season. Not so good for the Tigers as they now have to recover and reset for their next clash against the Aviators at home. Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from Europe Story Options Printable Story Format