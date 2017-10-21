Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Sunday 08-Oct


Saturday 07-Oct


Friday 06-Oct


Monday 02-Oct


Sunday 01-Oct


Saturday 30-Sep


Friday 29-Sep


Thursday 28-Sep


Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, October 21 2017 @ 03:41 AM ACDT

Buffaloes Tame Saints – NTFL

Thursday, October 19 2017 @ 09:11 AM ACDT

Contributed by:

Australia
The weekend’s matches in Darwin’s NTFL competition saw a closer set of results as the competition entered Round Two and the settling process of the new season kicked in further. There was plenty going on to maintain high inter4est with Saints losing their second straight match to start the season, the Tiwi Bombers penalised for an ineligible player, Wanderers downing rivals Waratah and Southern Districts Crocs too good for Palmerston.

The biggest news from the round came after all matches had been completed. The Tiwi Bombers fought hard to go down to the much-improved Nightcliff Tigers – the final scoreboard margin being just 16 points. The performance was heartening for Bombers’ supporters, but after a review of then weekend, Tiwi had fielded an ineligible player. Whilst they had lost anyway, the penalty was to award the result to Nightcliff as a forfeit and a 60-nil scoreline.

Last season’s premiers, St Mary’s, have had another rocky start to the season. After losing their first round match to Nightcliff, they had their worries compounded when the Darwin Buffaloes downed them by 14 points. Darwin are now undefeated after two rounds as are Wanderers, Crocs and Nightcliff.

Wanderers had a convincing win over Waratah by 40 points whilst Southern Districts downed Palmerston by the same margin.

Interestingly, after just two rounds there is already a two game gap between the top four and bottom four teams with four undefeated teams and four teams yet to record a win.

Scores:
Darwin Buffaloes 11 13 79 d St Mary’s Saints 9 11 65
Nightcliff Tigers 15 12 102 d Tiwi Bombers 13 8 86 (amended to read as forfeit 60-0 after penalty)
Southern Districts Crocs 16 15 11 d Palmerston Magpies 11 5 71
Wanderers Eagles 12 9 81 d Waratah Warriors 6 5 41

Next Round:
Nightcliff v Wanderers
Darwin v Tiwi Bombers
Palmerston v Waratah
Southern Districts v St Mary’s
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Buffaloes Tame Saints – NTFL | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 28

What's New

Stories

6 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.18 seconds 