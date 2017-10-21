Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Sunday 08-Oct


Saturday 07-Oct


Friday 06-Oct


Monday 02-Oct


Sunday 01-Oct


Saturday 30-Sep


Friday 29-Sep


Thursday 28-Sep


Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, October 21 2017 @ 03:41 AM ACDT

Suns Strike Deal To Host AFL To Host Matches In Townsville And Cairns

Thursday, October 19 2017 @ 02:33 AM ACDT

Contributed by:

Views: 183

Australia

Sarah Black has reported on the www.afl.com.au website that the Gold Coast Suns have ticked the boxes and locked in arrangements to continue playing matches in North Queensland for 2018 and hopefully beyond. 

In her article, Sarah states that:

GOLD COAST will play home matches for premiership points in both Cairns and Townsville from 2018 onwards. 

 

The deal was struck between the Suns and Tourism and Events Queensland, and will see the club play in Cairns next season, and Townsville in 2019 or 2020.

 

With the Suns' usual home ground Metricon Stadium out of action at the start of the season – possibly up to round 10 – due to the Commonwealth Games, Cairns could be an option to host a game in the first half of the year.

Cairns hosted a match between the Western Bulldogs and Suns in round 18 this year, while Townsville has only ever hosted pre-season clashes. 

Gold Coast chairman Tony Cochrane told goldcoastfc.com.au it was a great opportunity for football fans in North Queensland to attend live matches. 

"As a club, we have established significant support in Cairns and Townsville and enjoy playing our role in developing Australian Football throughout the region, which is also a key recruitment catchment for the Gold Coast Suns Talent Academy," he said. 

"In the past, through community camps, pre-season games and AFL premiership fixtures, the Gold Coast Suns has and will continue to support the growth of AFL in North Queensland." 

The AFL fixture is yet to be confirmed and is due to be announced in late October.

 

The original article can be found at: http://www.afl.com.au/news/2017-10-18/suns-strike-deal-to-host-matches-in-townsville

Image: AFL action in Townsville (source: www.afl.com.au )

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Suns Strike Deal To Host AFL To Host Matches In Townsville And Cairns | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 28

What's New

Stories

6 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.16 seconds 