Suns Strike Deal To Host AFL To Host Matches In Townsville And Cairns

Sarah Black has reported on the www.afl.com.au website that the Gold Coast Suns have ticked the boxes and locked in arrangements to continue playing matches in North Queensland for 2018 and hopefully beyond.

In her article, Sarah states that:

GOLD COAST will play home matches for premiership points in both Cairns and Townsville from 2018 onwards.

The deal was struck between the Suns and Tourism and Events Queensland, and will see the club play in Cairns next season, and Townsville in 2019 or 2020.

With the Suns' usual home ground Metricon Stadium out of action at the start of the season – possibly up to round 10 – due to the Commonwealth Games, Cairns could be an option to host a game in the first half of the year.

Cairns hosted a match between the Western Bulldogs and Suns in round 18 this year, while Townsville has only ever hosted pre-season clashes.

Gold Coast chairman Tony Cochrane told goldcoastfc.com.au it was a great opportunity for football fans in North Queensland to attend live matches.

"As a club, we have established significant support in Cairns and Townsville and enjoy playing our role in developing Australian Football throughout the region, which is also a key recruitment catchment for the Gold Coast Suns Talent Academy," he said.

"In the past, through community camps, pre-season games and AFL premiership fixtures, the Gold Coast Suns has and will continue to support the growth of AFL in North Queensland."

The AFL fixture is yet to be confirmed and is due to be announced in late October.

The original article can be found at: http://www.afl.com.au/news/2017-10-18/suns-strike-deal-to-host-matches-in-townsville

Image: AFL action in Townsville (source: www.afl.com.au )