New clubs to join VFL Women's announced

AFL Victoria today announced the new clubs entering the Swisse Wellness VFL Women’s competition for 2018 (the third season of the competition since the VWFL was dissolved).

Six VFL Women’s licences have this week been granted for the 2018 season, with Carlton, Collingwood, Essendon, Richmond, St Kilda (AFL) and Williamstown to join the competition next year, while the VU Western Spurs will be known as the Western Bulldogs and will wear the red, white and blue in a strengthening of the two clubs’ relationship.

Seaford will transfer its licence to St Kilda (AFL), with the Saints to partner with the Frankston Football Club to form the Southern Saints, while Casey Demons will also form part of the expanded competition after Cranbourne transferred its licence to Casey in August.

AFL Victoria Competitions Manager John Hook said the addition of new clubs to the competition will help create more state-league opportunities for women across Victoria.

“This is certainly an exciting time for our competition, providing more chances for women to showcase their skills at state-league level in Victoria,” Hook said.

“The interest from clubs wanting to join VFL Women’s has been overwhelming, and we have been working with all licensees to ensure they meet key criteria for a strong and sustainable competition moving forward.

“A key focus for all the clubs entering the VFL Women’s competition has been the development of talent in their regions, continuing to expand the pathway from the TAC Cup Girls competition and Next Generation Academies.

“AFL W expansion starts in 2019 with six new clubs entering the competition over two years, so the Victorian female talent pathway has a key role to play in helping develop future and current AFL players.

“Having a strong state-league competition will aid this.”

The final team structure for the 2018 Swisse Wellness VFL Women’s season will be announced at the end of October after all current clubs have assessed their position in the competition for next year. The fixture will be released in mid-December alongside the Peter Jackson VFL fixture