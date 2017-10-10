Translate

Tuesday, October 10 2017 @ 12:04 PM ACDT

Darwin Comes Alive To The Sound Of Footy

Sunday, October 08 2017 @ 10:41 PM ACDT

Australia
The new 2017/18 NTFL season got off to a flying start in Darwin this weekend. After a winter sojourn where many players travel across the nation to play footy in other state leagues and metropolitan or country competitions, they return to Darwin for Australia’s number one summer footy competition.

It was set to be a very interesting season with the AFLNT controlling body making significant changes to the rules of the game by restricting the amount of fly-in/fly-out players on team lists in the hope of evening the competition. Time will tell if the initiative works and helps to generate more opportunity for local youth, but the Round One results were, by and large, a mixture.

In arguably the match of the round, last year’s premiers, St Marys, came up against last year’s big improvers – Nightcliff Tigers. It was the Tigers, however, running away to an 80-point win to exact a little revenge for missing last year’s grand final.
Southern Districts were far too strong for last season’s wooden spooners, the Tiwi Bombers, running out commanding 88-point winners at TIO Stadium. It wasn’t the start the Bombers were seeking after a poor season last year, but it is only round one and plenty can change.

Last season’s losing grand finalists, Wanderers, started well with a hard-earned 12 point win against a much improved Palmerston Magpies outfit. In the final game today, the Darwin Buffaloes were just too good in the end for Waratah. In the end the Buffaloes won by 11 points.

Scores:
Nightcliff 21 7 133 d St Marys 6 17 53
Southern Districts 22 17 149 d Tiwi Bombers 9 7 61
Wanderers 12 17 89 d Palmerston 11 11 77
Darwin Buffaloes 12 8 80 d Waratah 10 9 69

Footy is back in the Top End. Next weekend sees the Palmerston Magpies take on Southern Districts Crocs, Nightcliff clashing with Tiwi Bombers, Darwin Buffaloes meet St Marys and old rivals Wanderers and Waratah will do battle.

