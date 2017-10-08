England’s Euro Euphoria Sunday, October 08 2017 @ 11:53 AM ACDT Contributed by:

English fans will have partied well into the night in Bordeaux after the nation took out the prestigious Euro Cup titles for both the men’s and women’s competitions. It will be remembered as a landmark day for English Australian Rules football as the years of hard work behind the scenes and on the training tracks resulted in a memorable result for the nation.



A moment should be set aside for Irish teams, both the men’s Warriors and women’s Banshees going down in the finals to the England teams. They Irish were brave, but the results in each final showed the English a long way ahead on the scoreboards, suggesting luck had little to do with results.



Whilst the victors quite rightfully will enjoy their tournament and take away fond memories, some of the lesser lights also stood out in a tournament, which continued to bring great opportunity to participating nations.



In the men’s draw, the Czech Dragons enjoyed three wins and the Austria Avalanches had two wins. The Russian Czars pulled off an important win to completely justify their place at the event and for the future proving they can compete at an international level. One of the best stories from the event as the Jerusalem Peace Lions seizing two victories for the event. In the women’s draw, the combined Wales/Denmark team secured a win to add joy to their respective emotions from the event.



The results (taken from AFL Europe in chronological order rather than pool order) were:



9.00am: (Men’s)

Germany 37 d Austria 0

Jerusalem Peace 26 d Switzerland 3

France 25 d Czech Republic 2

Croatia 40 d Russia 2



9.40am: (Women’s)

Scotland 19 d Wales/Denmark 2

England 44 d France 0

Ireland 140 d Croatia 0



10.20am: (Men’s)

England 15 d Wales 5

Ireland 79 d Scotland 8

Czech Republic 40 d Russia 3

France 26 d Croatia 22



11.00am: (Men’s)

Germany 60 d Jerusalem Peace 2

Austria 49 d Switzerland 3



11.00am: (Women’s)

France 8 d Wales/Denmark 0

England 47 d Scotland 7



11.40am: (Women’s)

Sweden 69 d Croatia 7



11.40am: (Men’s)

Netherlands 37 d Scotland 36

Wales 65 d Sweden 8



12.20pm: (Men’s)

France 33 d Russia 1

Croatia 54 d Czech Republic 6

Germany 56 d Switzerland 1

Austria 33 d Jerusalem Peace 20



1.00pm (Men’s)

Ireland 76 d Netherlands 2

England 104 d Sweden 19



1.00pm (Women’s)

France 31 d Scotland 15

England 60 d Wales/Denmark 0



1.40pm (Women’s)

Ireland 52 d Sweden 7



Placings after pool matches were:

A – German Eagles (1) Austrian Avalanches (2) Jerusalem Peace Lions (3) Swiss Mountain Cocks (4)



B – Irish Warriors (1) Netherlands Flying Dutchmen (2) Scottish Clansmen (3)



C – French Coqs (1) Croatian Knights (2) Czech Republic Dragons (3) Russian Czars (4)



D – England Dragonslayers (1) Welsh Red Dragons (2) Swedish Elks (3)



Women’s A – Irish Banshees (1) Swedish Ravens (2) Croatian Queens (3)



Women’s B – England Vixens (1) French Gaulouises (2) Scottish Sirens (3) Welsh Wyverns/Danish Valkeries (4)



Finals:

2.30pm (Men’s)

Sweden 61 d Switzerland 15

Scotland 63 d Russia 5



2.30pm (Women’s)

Scotland 31 d Wales/Denmark 10



3.00pm (Men’s)

France 69 d Netherlands 10

Ireland 39 d Croatia 22

Germany 31 d Wales 15

England 89 d Austria 3



3.30pm (Men’s)

Scotland 33 d Jerusalem Peace 19

Czech Republic 45 d Sweden 14



3.30pm (Women’s)

Wales/Denmark 36 d Croatia 0



4.00pm (Women’s)

England 54 d Sweden 0

Ireland 63 d France 1



4.00pm (Men’s)

Wales 39 d Croatia 35

Netherlands 37 d Austria 13



4.30pm (Men’s)

England 42 d France 21

Ireland 40 d Germany 26

Jerusalem Peace 95 d Sweden 14

Russia 33 d Switzerland 19



5.00pm (Men’s)

Czech Republic 36 d Scotland 6

Croatia 45 d Austria 10



5.00pm (Women’s)

Sweden 34 d France 9

Scotland 40 d Croatia 13



6.00pm (Men’s)

Wales 61 d Netherlands 7

Germany 14 d France 11



Women’s Final: England Vixens 38 d Irish Banshees 14



Men’s Final: England Dragonslayers 58 d Irish Warriors 9



Clarification of Plate and Bowl winners to follow pending confirmation of results.



