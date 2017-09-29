2017 AFL Grand Final International Broadcast Schedule
Thursday, September 28 2017 @ 01:44 PM ACST
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
Views: 244
The 2017 AFL Grand Final kicks off at the MCG on Saturday afternoon in Melbourne. Richmond will play Adelaide in the Premiership decider. The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.
In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.
|GAME
|DATE
|TIMESLOT
|MATCH
|VENUE
|LOCAL
|GMT
|Grand Final
|30-Sep
|DAY
|Adelaide v Richmond
|MCG
|14:30
|4.30
|NETWORK
|TERRITORY
|AFL GAMEDAY
|THE KICK
|PRE-MATCH ENTERTAINMENT
|2017 AFL GRAND FINAL
|HIGHLIGHTS
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|Asia
|-
|-
|30/9 @ 10:30 HKT (Live)
|30/9 @ 12:23 HKT (Live)
|5/10 @ 11:30 HKT
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|Pacific
|-
|-
|30/9 @ 14:30 Fiji (Live)
|30/9 @ 16:23 Fiji (Live)
|5/10 @ 15:30 Fiji
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|India
|-
|-
|30/9 @ 08:00 IND (Live)
|30/9 @ 09:53 IND (Live)
|5/10 @ 09:00 IND
|ESPN - BT SPORT
|UK & Ireland
|-
|-
|30/9 @ 03:30 BST (Live)
|30/9 @ 05:23 BST (Live)
|4/10 @ 14:00 BST
|FOX SOCCER PLUS
|USA
|-
|-
|-
|30/9 @ 00:23 ET (Live)
|2/10 @ 24:00 ET
|GZTV
|China
|-
|-
|-
|30/9 @ 12:23-14:20 CST (Live)
|1/10 @ 15:00 CST
|GEE - Boats & Cruises
|Worldwide (excl. Aust.)
|29/9 @ 23:00 GMT
|30/9 @ 00:59 GMT
|30/9 @ 02:30 GMT (Live)
|30/9 @ 04:23 GMT (Live)
|Yes
|ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK
|Middle East
|-
|-
|-
|30/9 @ 07:23 AST (Live)
|2/10 @ 18:00 AST
|SKY SPORTS
|New Zealand
|-
|-
|30/9 @ 15:30 NZT (Live)
|30/9 @ 17:23 NZT (Live)
|-
|TSN2
|Canada
|-
|-
|29/9 @ 23:30 ET (Live)
|30/9 @ 00:23 ET (Live)
|TSN GO
|TVNZ
|New Zealand
|-
|-
|30/9 @ 15:30 NZT (Live)
|30/9 @ 17:23 NZT (Live)
|6/10 @ 17:00 NZT
|VIASAT
|Russia
|-
|-
|-
|30/9 @ 07:23 MSK (Live)
|3/10 @ 06:45 MSK
|WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU
|Worldwide (excluding Aust)
|-
|-
|-
|30/9 @ 04:23 GMT (Live)
|-