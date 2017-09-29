2017 AFL Grand Final International Broadcast Schedule

The 2017 AFL Grand Final kicks off at the MCG on Saturday afternoon in Melbourne. Richmond will play Adelaide in the Premiership decider. The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

GAME DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE LOCAL GMT Grand Final 30-Sep DAY Adelaide v Richmond MCG 14:30 4.30