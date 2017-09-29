Translate

Friday, September 29 2017 @ 10:12 PM ACST

2017 AFL Grand Final International Broadcast Schedule

Thursday, September 28 2017 @ 01:44 PM ACST

General News

The 2017 AFL Grand Final kicks off at the MCG on Saturday afternoon in Melbourne. Richmond will play Adelaide in the Premiership decider.  The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only).  You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the  Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

 

GAME DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE LOCAL GMT
Grand Final 30-Sep DAY Adelaide v Richmond MCG 14:30 4.30

 

  

 

NETWORK TERRITORY AFL GAMEDAY THE KICK PRE-MATCH ENTERTAINMENT 2017 AFL GRAND FINAL HIGHLIGHTS
AUSTRALIA PLUS Asia - - 30/9 @ 10:30 HKT (Live) 30/9 @ 12:23 HKT (Live) 5/10 @ 11:30 HKT
AUSTRALIA PLUS Pacific - - 30/9 @ 14:30 Fiji (Live) 30/9 @ 16:23 Fiji (Live) 5/10 @ 15:30 Fiji
AUSTRALIA PLUS India - - 30/9 @ 08:00 IND (Live) 30/9 @ 09:53 IND (Live) 5/10 @ 09:00 IND
ESPN - BT SPORT UK & Ireland - - 30/9 @ 03:30 BST (Live) 30/9 @ 05:23 BST (Live) 4/10 @ 14:00 BST
FOX SOCCER PLUS USA - - - 30/9 @ 00:23 ET (Live) 2/10 @ 24:00 ET
GZTV China - - - 30/9 @ 12:23-14:20 CST (Live) 1/10 @ 15:00 CST
GEE - Boats & Cruises Worldwide (excl. Aust.) 29/9 @ 23:00 GMT 30/9 @ 00:59 GMT 30/9 @ 02:30 GMT (Live) 30/9 @ 04:23 GMT (Live) Yes
ORBIT SHOWTIME NETWORK Middle East - - - 30/9 @ 07:23 AST (Live) 2/10 @ 18:00 AST
SKY SPORTS New Zealand - - 30/9 @ 15:30 NZT (Live) 30/9 @ 17:23 NZT (Live) -
TSN2 Canada - - 29/9 @ 23:30 ET (Live) 30/9 @ 00:23 ET (Live) TSN GO
TVNZ New Zealand - - 30/9 @ 15:30 NZT (Live) 30/9 @ 17:23 NZT (Live) 6/10 @ 17:00 NZT
VIASAT Russia - - - 30/9 @ 07:23 MSK (Live) 3/10 @ 06:45 MSK
WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU Worldwide (excluding Aust) - - - 30/9 @ 04:23 GMT (Live) -
