Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Saturday 30-Sep

Older Stories

Sunday 24-Sep


Saturday 23-Sep


Friday 22-Sep


Thursday 21-Sep


Wednesday 20-Sep


Tuesday 19-Sep


Monday 18-Sep


Sunday 17-Sep


Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, September 29 2017 @ 10:12 PM ACST

Myk Aussie's AFL Grand Final Preview on FNTSY Sports Network

Thursday, September 28 2017 @ 11:05 AM ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 199

North America

While Myk Aussie's countrymen back in South Australia are sleeping, the Canadian based expat is out doing his bit to promote the Aussie football code across North America. 

Appearing on the Fantasy Sports cable TV Network with host Gabriel Morency this week, Myk previews the 2017 AFL Grand Final featuring his beloved Adelaide Crows playing the Richmond Tigers.

You can watch him on the clip below.

 

To find Myk's other work go to http://www.mykaussie.com or @MykAussie on Twitter.

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Myk Aussie's AFL Grand Final Preview on FNTSY Sports Network | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 24

What's New

Stories

11 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.17 seconds 