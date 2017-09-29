Myk Aussie's AFL Grand Final Preview on FNTSY Sports Network

While Myk Aussie's countrymen back in South Australia are sleeping, the Canadian based expat is out doing his bit to promote the Aussie football code across North America.

Appearing on the Fantasy Sports cable TV Network with host Gabriel Morency this week, Myk previews the 2017 AFL Grand Final featuring his beloved Adelaide Crows playing the Richmond Tigers.

You can watch him on the clip below.

To find Myk's other work go to http://www.mykaussie.com or @MykAussie on Twitter.