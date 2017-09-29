2017 AFL Grand Final parties around the world

USA

Please note that all of the parties below in the USA, unless indicated, begin on Friday night, September 29th, local time. (Parties updated as of 9/25/17)

Atlanta, Georgia – Atlanta Kookaburras

Where: Tin Roof Cantina – 2591 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329

When: 10:30pm EDT

Event Page / Facebook Page

Come join the Kookaburras with our 18th Annual AFL Grand Final Watch Party. Celebrate the Superbowl of Aussie Rules Football by wearing your club colors (Prizes to the best dressed) of your favorite team or the teams playing. Our hosts again will be the Tin Roof Cantina where we have been many times before. The night is commencing at 10:30 PM, and will include great Meat Pies from the Australian Bakery of Marietta and Cumming, other snacks with plenty of beer and wine for all.

Tickets can be purchased from players and if they have run out online or at the door. The Tin Roof has a capacity limit so to ensure you get to enjoy the night pre-booking is advised.

Cost: $25 per head, $20 for current players (Group discounts available for 4 or more guests, contact us)

Austin, Texas – Austin Crows

Where: Levaca Street Bar, South Lamar – 3121 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

When: 10pm CDT

Facebook Page

Join the Austin Crows as we host the AFL Grand Final Party in Austin!

This year the GF will be hosted at Lavaca St Bar on South Lamar where they're closing down the bar for us and will be showing the game on more than 20 big screen TVs!

You must buy your ticket on Eventbrite here (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/afl-grand-final-party-in-austin-texas-ticke...) before arriving. Make sure to buy your tickets in advance - there will be no tickets for sale at the door. Only 200 tickets are for sale so get yours quick.

There will be drink specials as well as great food from Turf n Surf (http://lavacasouthlamar.com/turf-n-surf) for purchase. Once again, we will be raffling off thousands of dollars worth of donated gifts and merchandise so make sure to bring cash.

Game starts at 11:30 - get there before the first bounce!

Baltimore, Maryland – Baltimore-Washington Eagles

Where: Nobles – 1024 S Charles St, Federal Hill, MD 21230

When: 8:30pm EDT

Facebook Page

The AFL grand final (super bowl of Australian football) please come along and experience what is sure to be a great game but more importantly an awesome night out. We will be playing fun games each hour leading into the game which live coverage will start roughly around the 11.30pm. It will be a long night so please plan accordingly.

There will be drink specials all night for everyone involved at the event.

Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Baton Rouge Tigers

(about 2 hours from New Orleans)

Where: Fred’s in Tigerland – 1184 Bob Pettit Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70820

When: 8pm CDT

Facebook Page

Join the Baton Rouge Tigers at Fred's in Tigerland as we watch the AFL Grand Final! A $20 cover gets you free drinks from 8pm-10pm then we'll all gather to watch the match.

Boston, Massachusetts – Boston Demons

Where: Kings Dining and Entertainment – 50 Dalton Street, Boston, MA 022115

When: 9pm EDT

Facebook Page

The Boston Demons Footy Club are again hosting a Grand Final party to finish off the AFL year in style! Like years in the past we are taking over Kings Boston (Back Bay) w/ all the Aussie fixins! The KO pies and sausage rolls will be hot and the Coopers will be ice cold!

Come enjoy an evening of footy (with special license to be open the entire match!) and pass a bit of banter around for who's the best team! Starts at 8 and runs till late! Open to all! Cover is $10 and helps support the club with Finals and field costs.

Chicago, Illinois – Chicago Swans

Where: Brickhouse Tavern Chicago – 3647 N Clark, Chicago, IL 60657

When: 8pm CDT

Facebook Page

That one day in September when the biggest sporting event in Australia takes place is near. Thats right folks the AFL Grand Final is almost here. The Chicago Swans will be once again hosting a massive party so we can all watch the game together. We had over 300 last year and are hoping to make it event bigger this year. Come join in and meet other Aussies, Americans and people from all over share a common bond.

This year we will hold the event Friday 29th of September at the new Brickhouse Tavern in Chicago. Located in the Wrigleyville neighbourhood right next to Wrigley Field.

Tickets are only $20 to get in the door, the doors will open at 8 with prizes, raffles and all sorts of chances to win. This is the biggest Australian event in Chicago all year. Join in the fun and help educate the yanks on the greatest game there is.

Columbus, Ohio – Columbus ARFC

Where: The Three Legged Mare – 401 N Front St, Columbus, OH 43215

When: 11pm EDT

Facebook Page

It's time for the super bowl of Australia, the AFL Grand Finale. Gathering to watch at 3 Legged Mare!

Dallas, Texas – Dallas Magpies

Where: Republic Ranch – 3121 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

When: 9pm CDT

Facebook Page

The Dallas Magpies will be hosting our annual AFL Grand Final Party at Republic Ranch.

Des Moines, Iowa – Des Moines Roosters

Where: 4048 Cottage Grove Ave, Des Moines, IA 50311

When: 9pm CDT

Facebook Page

Join the DM Roosters for the AFL Grand Final! Come by anytime after 9PM; AFL Grand Final telecasts at 11:25PM. Dress in layers; indoor-outdoor space.

Beer and snacks available for donations to the club! To contribute or for questions email Emily at DMRAFC@gmail.com.

Denver, Colorado – Denver Bulldogs

Where: 3 Lions Pub – 2239 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206

When: 10:30pm MDT

Event Page

Pre-Party at Three Lions Pub starts at 9:30 PM. Australia Prize Raffle, first goal kicker raffle, squares and many more activities will be going on before and during the grand final. Usually, a big turn out to the Grand Final event put on by the Denver Bulldogs... especially last year grand final with the Denver Bulldogs affiliated team, Western Bulldogs, was in the GF.

Houston, Texas – Houston Lonestars

Where: The Phoenix on Westheimer – 1915 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098

When: 8pm CDT

Facebook Page

Proudly hosted for the 8th year by the Houston Lonestars Australian Football Club & the Phoenix Brewpub. Don't miss the biggest Aussie Party of the year in H-Town! The Lonestars are a 501(c)3 non-profit amateur sporting club. All door tickets and money raised on night goes directly towards helping our guys & girls get to play at the USAFL Nationals Championships in San Diego this October.

Come early to The Phoenix and enjoy the exclusive Aussie Menu including Chicken Parmas, Aussie Burger, Steak Sangas and Sausage Rolls along with all the pregame build up fun including the Live Grand Final Pregame Entertainment, Handball Comp and Houston Lonestars 2017 Nationals team jumper presentation.

First 100 Guests To Arrive Will Receive A Free Karbach Beer

Los Angeles, California – Los Angeles Dragons

Where: Busby’s West – 3110 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404

When: 6pm PDT

Facebook Page

LA's premier Grand Final viewing party, GET TICKETS ASAP - WILL SELL OUT LIKE LAST YEAR!!!

Come watch the game at the USA's largest Grand Final event!

As with previous years the LA Dragons Football Club is hosting at Busby’s West with a heap of festivities on the night including a raffle (return flights to NYC major prize) and silent auction in addition to $4 pint drink special courtesy of Bud Light.

Minneapolis, Minnesota – Minnesota Freeze

Where: Utepils Brewery Taproom – 225 Thomas Avenue N, #700, Minneapolis, MN 55405

When: 7pm CDT

Facebook Page

Utepils is kindly hosting us to watch the AFL Grand Final! Dinner and socializing will begin at 7pm The game will begin around 11 pm. Bring your family and friends for a night of fun and footy!

Nashville, Tennessee – Nashville Kangaroos

Where: Homegrown Taproom & Marketplace – 2720 Old Lebanon Rd, Nashville, TN 37214

When: 11pm CDT

Facebook Page

Includes footy-related prizes and giveaways, and a whole lot of footy fans gathering to renew relations and make new friendships.

Arrive any time from 10pm, the AFL Grand Final telecast starts at 11:25pm

New York, New York – New York Magpies

Where: 5th & Mad – 7 E 36th St, New York, NY 10016

When: 10pm EDT

Facebook Page

Join us for the 2017 AFL Grand Final! We will be showing the game live throughout the bar and offering drink specials until 11:30pm. Tickets are $15 each (or 4 for $50) when you buy online. $20 each at the door.

This is by far our biggest event of the year, so don't miss out on the chance to come celebrate what should be a show-stopping end to the 2017 AFL season!

Orange County, California – Orange County Bombers

Where: Original Pizza II – 2675 Irvine Ave, Ste D, Costa Mesa, CA 92627

When: 7pm PDT

Facebook Page

Calling all Orange County footy fans!!! Come join the OC Bombers for the biggest game of the AFL season. If you love your footy, this is a not to be missed evening! $10 cover charge at the door, 7pm onwards, game starts 9:30pm. Enjoy a few cold ones and some quality banter as we find out who'll be crowned the champs of the 2017 AFL season. See you there!!

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Philadelphia Hawks

Where: Cavanaugh’s Headhouse – 421 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147

When: 10pm EDT

Facebook Page

Come join the Philadelphia Hawks at Cavanaugh's Headhouse Square to watch the most anticipated match of the AFL season! $20 gets your admission and your first beer and meat pie! We’ll have Hawks merchandise, raffles, prizes and you’ll have a chance to win some cold hard cash in our world famous square game!

Bring your friends and bring your appetites for Coopers, Meat Pies and the best footy the AFL has to offer! All proceeds benefit the club and will help us get to the USAFL Nationals in October!

Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Hawks

Where: The Great Australian Bakery – 7217 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251

When: 8:30pm MST

Facebook Page

Join the Arizona Hawks and Lady Hawks footy clubs to watch the AFL Grand Final LIVE at the Great Australian Bakery and Billabong Watering Hole in Old Town Scottsdale. The game will be broadcast live on multiple TV's, and specials on the authentic Aussie meat pies and a selection of beers will make you feel right at home. A small cover charge at the door will get you a wrist band so we don't forget to give you the specials, and raffles will be held throughout the night for club fundraising. So come join us on Friday, September 29, and be sure to bring along you significant bloke or sheila, and or your mates because everyone is welcome!

Portland, Oregon – Portland Australian Football Club

Where: On Deck Sports Bar & Grill – 910 NW 14th Avenue, Portland, OR 97209

When: 7pm PDT

Event Page / Facebook Page

Join the Portland Steelheads and Sockeyes at On Deck Sports Bar and Grill to watch the most exciting sporting event of the year: the AFL Grand Final!

Tickets to the event are $10 each, with proceeds supporting the teams' upcoming trip to the USAFL National Championships in San Diego, CA. The event is ages 21+. TVs both indoors and on the outdoor deck will be showing the game.

Bring your friends and family to watch footy's biggest game! We'll see you there!

Raleigh, North Carolina – North Carolina Tigers

Where: 1353 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27511

When: ???

Hosted by the North Carolina Tigers Australian Football Club

Sacramento, California – Sacramento Suns

Where: SacTown Sports Bar & Grill – 106 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814

When: 8pm PDT

Facebook Page

Join the Sacramento Australian Football Club for the 2017 AFL Grand Final. We will be hanging in Old Sacramento at Sac Town Sports Bar. Pre-purchase your tickets for $8.50 or $10 at the door. Proceeds will be invested in club operations.

Lucky doors prizes, winning team guess prize and more!! We've got some men's compression shirts, a Gold Coast Sun's Game Ball (men's) and a free teeth whitening certificate to give away!

Doors open at 8 with Happy Hour Prices for our group all night.

San Diego, California – San Diego Lions

Where: Home & Away Old Town San Diego – 2222 San Diego Ave, San Diego, CA 92110

When: 8pm PDT

Facebook Page

The AFL Grand Final is just a few weeks away!! Be sure to mark your calendars to come join us for our EXCLUSIVE event at Home & Away. That's right, the ENTIRE bar will be ours for the night. With 7 screens and a jumbo screen on the outdoor patio, you will be able to see and hear the game from all angles! Game time is 9:30pm. Raffles and contests including First Goal!

San Francisco, California – Golden Gate Australian Football League

Where: BuzzWorks – 365 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103

When: 7:30pm PDT

Facebook Page

The Golden Gate Australian Football League (GGAFL) is teaming up with BuzzWorks to bring you the most fair dinkum AFL Grand Final watch party!

We'll be showing the 2017 AFL Grand Final on every screen at the bigger and better Buzzworks sports bar.

Seattle, Washington – Seattle Grizzlies

Where: Kangaroo & Kiwi – 2026 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107

When: 6:30pm PDT

Facebook Page

Witness the greatest spectacle in Australian sport, the Australian Football League Grand Final! The game will be shown LIVE at the Kangaroo and Kiwi in Ballard. $10 cover charge and a HUGE raffle will raise funds for the Seattle Australian Rules Football Club.

The game starts at 9:30pm, but get in early, as the bar will fill up!

Tulsa, Oklahoma – Tulsa Buffaloes

Where: Cyntergy – 810 S Cincinnati Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119

When: 10pm CDT

Facebook Page

Come watch the 2017 AFL Grand Final between the Adelaide Crows and the Richmond Tigers. The evening starts at 10.

This will be a very laid back evening we will be providing a keg from Marshall's but please plan on bringing some sort of drink to supplement the supply. Also plan on grabbing some snacks to bring and share.

Marshall's beer, footy, snacks and you, let's do this!

RSVP required

Washington, DC – Baltimore-Washington Eagles

Where: Oz Restaurant & Bar – 2950 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201

When: 9pm EDT

Facebook Page

The Baltimore-Washington Eagles present the 2017 AFL GRAND FINAL WATCH PARTY! It is our BIGGEST annual bash, with LIVE MUSIC, amazing RAFFLE prizes, drink and food specials all night, and of course the AFL Grand Final LIVE!

TICKET PRICE is $20 pre-purchased, or $25 at door. It includes a complimentary beverage. Proceeds go to supporting the Eagles in their quest to win the USAFL National Tournament in San Diego in October!

Capacity is CAPPED at 215 people, so get your tickets fast!

IMPORTANT NOTE: As per Virginia state law, alcohol serving will be halted at 2am.

OCEANIA - no listings to date.

SOUTH AMERICA no listings to date.