2017 AFL Grand Final parties around the world
Thursday, September 28 2017 @ 09:15 AM ACST
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
The 2017 AFL Grand Final is just a few days away where the Richmond Football Club will take on the Adelaide Crows at the MCG. This weekend all over the world Grand Final Parties will be taking place and we want to help viewers find them.
Many of these events are major fundraisers for footy clubs around the world, so get along to watch a great game of footy and help them out.
AFRICA
ASIA
http://www.afl-asia.com/2017-afl-grand-final-lunches/
All Functions Saturday September 30.
Cambodia
· Phnom Penh, TBC. Visit the Cambodian Eagles’ facebook page
China
· Beijing. TBC visit Beijing Bombers facebook.
· Guangzhou. 2014. The Guangzhou Scorpions host their GF party at McCawley’s Irish Pub. Visit the Guangzhou Scorpions’ facebook.
· Shanghai. Join the Shanghai Tigers from 1oam at The Camel download poster or visit Shanghai Tigers facebook.
Hong Kong
· The HK Dragons host their massive annual GF party from 12pm at Praya Waterside Eatery at Kennedy Town. For details visit HK Dragons facebook event page.
Indonesia
· Bali. TBC. Visit Bali Geckos Facebook page
· Balikpapan, Borneo. TBC. Visit Borneo Bears Facebook page
· Jakarta. The Bintangs Massive Grand Final Party – Guest MCs and more! Visit event page on FB
Japan
· Osaka. Osaka Dingoes GF party from 1230 at Fiji Bar. Visit the facebook event page for more details
· Tokyo. Tokyo Goannas GF party from midday at Hobgoblin Pub. Visit the facebook event page for details
Laos
· Vientianne: The Lao Elephants host their GF party at O’Grady’s Irish Pub from 10am. Visit the Facebook event page for more details.
Macau
· Join the Macau Lightning at the Old Taipa Taven in Taipa Village. Visit Macau Lightning Facebook page
Malaysia
· Kuala Lumpur. Malaysian Warriors’ massive GF party at Havana. Visit their website for poster and details
Myanmar
· Yangon. The Myanmar Shwe Chinthes Australian Football Club invite you to our annual AFL Grand Final party at the Australian Club from 9am. Visit Facebook event page for more details.
Philippines
· Manila. Philippine Eagles and ANZCHAM join together for the biggest GF party in Manila. From 10am at the Marriott Hotel. Visit the event page on facebook for more details
PNG
· The new PNG Muruks team will be supporting AFL PNG’s function at the Aviat Club Port Moresby – visit the PNG Muruks facebook page
Singapore
· Singapore Wombats and ANZA Singapore host the official AFL Grand Final party at Parkroyal on Beach Rd from 10am. Visit the facebook event page for more details.
Thailand
· Bangkok: Thailand Tigers and Austcham Thailand host the Virgin Active 2017 AFL Grand Final Family Day at Amari Watergate Bangkok. Tickets on sale from http://www.austchamthailand.com/event-2560738
Vietnam
· Hanoi: The Vietnam Swans host the Official AFL Grand Final from 11am at Jaspas. For all the details check out their FB event page.
· Saigon (HCMC / Ho Chi Minh): Vietnam Swans host the only Official AFL Asia GF party from 10am at Guru sports bar. For all the details check out the FB event page.
NORTH AMERICA
CANADA
Please note that all of the parties below in Canada, unless indicated, begin on Friday night, September 29th, local time.
ALBERTA
Host: Calgary Kangaroos
Location: Flames Central
Time: Doors at 6pm, game starts at 10.30pm.
Cost: Free entry, limited VIP table seats available
Specials/Prizes: Drink specials and prize giveaways
Website: facebook.com/events/1074873225982578/
Host: Edmonton Australian Football Club
Location: The Pint Down Town - 10125 109 Street Northwest, T5J 3P1 Edmonton
Time: Doors at 7:30pm, game starts at 10.30pm.
Cost: Free entry. Free drink (highball, domestic pint) with prior registration
Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1921296718095046/?ti=cl
BRITISH COLUMBIA
Host: West Coast Saints
Location: Manchester Public Eatery. 1941 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC.
Time: Doors at 7pm, game starts at 9.30pm.
Cost: $15. Tickets available: bit.ly/2vSHXzJ
Website: facebook.com/events/114561869227304/
Host: Vancouver Cougars
Location: Donnellans Irish Pub. 1082 Granville St, Vancouver, BC.
Time: Doors at 8pm, game starts at 9.30pm.
Cost: $10 Pre-tickets are recommended.
Website: facebook.com/events/505801503086733/
Host: Victoria Sharks
Location: Gorge Pointe Pub, Victoria.
Time: Doors at 8pm, game starts at 9.30pm
Website: facebook.com/events/119238142078706/
MANITOBA
Host: Winnipeg Bears Australian Football Club
Location: Boston Pizza Henderson Hwy
Time: 9.30pm-2am
Cost: Free entry
Website: facebook.com/events/1517804924953992/
ONTARIO
Host: Toronto Rebels AFC & Toronto Eagles FC
Location: Hemingway's, Yorkville. 142 Cumberland Street
Time: From 10pm. Game starts at 12.30am
Cost: $10, gets you entry and into the draw for some fantastic prizes
Specials/Prizes: $5 Amsterdam 3SPEED 20Oz, plus Coopers Pale Ale available
Website: facebook.com/events/131435194137415/
Host: Toronto Dingos
Location: The Office Pub. 117 John Street, Toronto.
Time: Doors at 8.30pm, game starts at 12.30am.
Cost: $10
Specials/Prizes: Drink specials and prize giveaways
Website: facebook.com/events/266594520510114/
Host: Etobicoke Kangaroos + Broadview Hawks
Location: 890 Dundas Street W, Toronto.
Time: Doors at 9:30 pm, game starts at 12.30am.
Cost: $10
Specials/Prizes: 50/50
Website: www.facebook.com/events/299158757230359/
Host: High Park Demons AFC
Location: The Wicket Restaurant & Bar, 1671 Bloor St W, Toronto.
Time: From 10pm. Game starts at 12.30am
Cost: $10
Specials/Prizes: 50/50, Norm Smith Sweep & Raffle
Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1789426811348446
Host: Ottawa Swans
Location: Fox and Feather, 283 Elgin Street, Ottawa.
Time: Doors at 10 pm, game starts at 12.30am.
Cost: $5
Specials/Prizes: 50/50
Website: www.facebook.com/events/1852345075080598/
QUEBEC
Host: AFL Quebec
Location: Pub Epoxy, Montreal
Time: 10pm.
Website: facebook.com/events/315941982212524
NOVA SCOTIA
Host: AFL Nova Scotia
Location: South Commons Field and Propeller Brewing Company, Halifax.
Time: Join the team at the field from 12pm, then watch the game from 3pm.
Cost: Free entry
Website: facebook.com/events/117160365648217/
SASKATCHEWAN
Host: Saskatoon Australian Society
Location: Red Zone Premium Sports Bar, Saskatoon.
Time: Join the group from 9pm, then watch the game from 10.30pm.
Cost: Entry is free but members will receive a free drink if they arrive before the game.
Website: facebook.com/events/192349661306397/
USA
Please note that all of the parties below in the USA, unless indicated, begin on Friday night, September 29th, local time. (Parties updated as of 9/25/17)
Atlanta, Georgia – Atlanta Kookaburras
Where: Tin Roof Cantina – 2591 Briarcliff Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30329
When: 10:30pm EDT
Event Page / Facebook Page
Come join the Kookaburras with our 18th Annual AFL Grand Final Watch Party. Celebrate the Superbowl of Aussie Rules Football by wearing your club colors (Prizes to the best dressed) of your favorite team or the teams playing. Our hosts again will be the Tin Roof Cantina where we have been many times before. The night is commencing at 10:30 PM, and will include great Meat Pies from the Australian Bakery of Marietta and Cumming, other snacks with plenty of beer and wine for all.
Tickets can be purchased from players and if they have run out online or at the door. The Tin Roof has a capacity limit so to ensure you get to enjoy the night pre-booking is advised.
Cost: $25 per head, $20 for current players (Group discounts available for 4 or more guests, contact us)
Austin, Texas – Austin Crows
Where: Levaca Street Bar, South Lamar – 3121 S. Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
When: 10pm CDT
Facebook Page
Join the Austin Crows as we host the AFL Grand Final Party in Austin!
This year the GF will be hosted at Lavaca St Bar on South Lamar where they're closing down the bar for us and will be showing the game on more than 20 big screen TVs!
You must buy your ticket on Eventbrite here (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/afl-grand-final-party-in-austin-texas-ticke...) before arriving. Make sure to buy your tickets in advance - there will be no tickets for sale at the door. Only 200 tickets are for sale so get yours quick.
There will be drink specials as well as great food from Turf n Surf (http://lavacasouthlamar.com/turf-n-surf) for purchase. Once again, we will be raffling off thousands of dollars worth of donated gifts and merchandise so make sure to bring cash.
Game starts at 11:30 - get there before the first bounce!
Baltimore, Maryland – Baltimore-Washington Eagles
Where: Nobles – 1024 S Charles St, Federal Hill, MD 21230
When: 8:30pm EDT
Facebook Page
The AFL grand final (super bowl of Australian football) please come along and experience what is sure to be a great game but more importantly an awesome night out. We will be playing fun games each hour leading into the game which live coverage will start roughly around the 11.30pm. It will be a long night so please plan accordingly.
There will be drink specials all night for everyone involved at the event.
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Baton Rouge Tigers
(about 2 hours from New Orleans)
Where: Fred’s in Tigerland – 1184 Bob Pettit Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70820
When: 8pm CDT
Facebook Page
Join the Baton Rouge Tigers at Fred's in Tigerland as we watch the AFL Grand Final! A $20 cover gets you free drinks from 8pm-10pm then we'll all gather to watch the match.
Boston, Massachusetts – Boston Demons
Where: Kings Dining and Entertainment – 50 Dalton Street, Boston, MA 022115
When: 9pm EDT
Facebook Page
The Boston Demons Footy Club are again hosting a Grand Final party to finish off the AFL year in style! Like years in the past we are taking over Kings Boston (Back Bay) w/ all the Aussie fixins! The KO pies and sausage rolls will be hot and the Coopers will be ice cold!
Come enjoy an evening of footy (with special license to be open the entire match!) and pass a bit of banter around for who's the best team! Starts at 8 and runs till late! Open to all! Cover is $10 and helps support the club with Finals and field costs.
Chicago, Illinois – Chicago Swans
Where: Brickhouse Tavern Chicago – 3647 N Clark, Chicago, IL 60657
When: 8pm CDT
Facebook Page
That one day in September when the biggest sporting event in Australia takes place is near. Thats right folks the AFL Grand Final is almost here. The Chicago Swans will be once again hosting a massive party so we can all watch the game together. We had over 300 last year and are hoping to make it event bigger this year. Come join in and meet other Aussies, Americans and people from all over share a common bond.
This year we will hold the event Friday 29th of September at the new Brickhouse Tavern in Chicago. Located in the Wrigleyville neighbourhood right next to Wrigley Field.
Tickets are only $20 to get in the door, the doors will open at 8 with prizes, raffles and all sorts of chances to win. This is the biggest Australian event in Chicago all year. Join in the fun and help educate the yanks on the greatest game there is.
Columbus, Ohio – Columbus ARFC
Where: The Three Legged Mare – 401 N Front St, Columbus, OH 43215
When: 11pm EDT
Facebook Page
It's time for the super bowl of Australia, the AFL Grand Finale. Gathering to watch at 3 Legged Mare!
Dallas, Texas – Dallas Magpies
Where: Republic Ranch – 3121 Ross Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
When: 9pm CDT
Facebook Page
The Dallas Magpies will be hosting our annual AFL Grand Final Party at Republic Ranch.
Des Moines, Iowa – Des Moines Roosters
Where: 4048 Cottage Grove Ave, Des Moines, IA 50311
When: 9pm CDT
Facebook Page
Join the DM Roosters for the AFL Grand Final! Come by anytime after 9PM; AFL Grand Final telecasts at 11:25PM. Dress in layers; indoor-outdoor space.
Beer and snacks available for donations to the club! To contribute or for questions email Emily at DMRAFC@gmail.com.
Denver, Colorado – Denver Bulldogs
Where: 3 Lions Pub – 2239 E Colfax Ave, Denver, CO 80206
When: 10:30pm MDT
Event Page
Pre-Party at Three Lions Pub starts at 9:30 PM. Australia Prize Raffle, first goal kicker raffle, squares and many more activities will be going on before and during the grand final. Usually, a big turn out to the Grand Final event put on by the Denver Bulldogs... especially last year grand final with the Denver Bulldogs affiliated team, Western Bulldogs, was in the GF.
Houston, Texas – Houston Lonestars
Where: The Phoenix on Westheimer – 1915 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098
When: 8pm CDT
Facebook Page
Proudly hosted for the 8th year by the Houston Lonestars Australian Football Club & the Phoenix Brewpub. Don't miss the biggest Aussie Party of the year in H-Town! The Lonestars are a 501(c)3 non-profit amateur sporting club. All door tickets and money raised on night goes directly towards helping our guys & girls get to play at the USAFL Nationals Championships in San Diego this October.
Come early to The Phoenix and enjoy the exclusive Aussie Menu including Chicken Parmas, Aussie Burger, Steak Sangas and Sausage Rolls along with all the pregame build up fun including the Live Grand Final Pregame Entertainment, Handball Comp and Houston Lonestars 2017 Nationals team jumper presentation.
First 100 Guests To Arrive Will Receive A Free Karbach Beer
Los Angeles, California – Los Angeles Dragons
Where: Busby’s West – 3110 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90404
When: 6pm PDT
Facebook Page
LA's premier Grand Final viewing party, GET TICKETS ASAP - WILL SELL OUT LIKE LAST YEAR!!!
Come watch the game at the USA's largest Grand Final event!
As with previous years the LA Dragons Football Club is hosting at Busby’s West with a heap of festivities on the night including a raffle (return flights to NYC major prize) and silent auction in addition to $4 pint drink special courtesy of Bud Light.
Minneapolis, Minnesota – Minnesota Freeze
Where: Utepils Brewery Taproom – 225 Thomas Avenue N, #700, Minneapolis, MN 55405
When: 7pm CDT
Facebook Page
Utepils is kindly hosting us to watch the AFL Grand Final! Dinner and socializing will begin at 7pm The game will begin around 11 pm. Bring your family and friends for a night of fun and footy!
Nashville, Tennessee – Nashville Kangaroos
Where: Homegrown Taproom & Marketplace – 2720 Old Lebanon Rd, Nashville, TN 37214
When: 11pm CDT
Facebook Page
Includes footy-related prizes and giveaways, and a whole lot of footy fans gathering to renew relations and make new friendships.
Arrive any time from 10pm, the AFL Grand Final telecast starts at 11:25pm
New York, New York – New York Magpies
Where: 5th & Mad – 7 E 36th St, New York, NY 10016
When: 10pm EDT
Facebook Page
Join us for the 2017 AFL Grand Final! We will be showing the game live throughout the bar and offering drink specials until 11:30pm. Tickets are $15 each (or 4 for $50) when you buy online. $20 each at the door.
This is by far our biggest event of the year, so don't miss out on the chance to come celebrate what should be a show-stopping end to the 2017 AFL season!
Orange County, California – Orange County Bombers
Where: Original Pizza II – 2675 Irvine Ave, Ste D, Costa Mesa, CA 92627
When: 7pm PDT
Facebook Page
Calling all Orange County footy fans!!! Come join the OC Bombers for the biggest game of the AFL season. If you love your footy, this is a not to be missed evening! $10 cover charge at the door, 7pm onwards, game starts 9:30pm. Enjoy a few cold ones and some quality banter as we find out who'll be crowned the champs of the 2017 AFL season. See you there!!
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Philadelphia Hawks
Where: Cavanaugh’s Headhouse – 421 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, PA 19147
When: 10pm EDT
Facebook Page
Come join the Philadelphia Hawks at Cavanaugh's Headhouse Square to watch the most anticipated match of the AFL season! $20 gets your admission and your first beer and meat pie! We’ll have Hawks merchandise, raffles, prizes and you’ll have a chance to win some cold hard cash in our world famous square game!
Bring your friends and bring your appetites for Coopers, Meat Pies and the best footy the AFL has to offer! All proceeds benefit the club and will help us get to the USAFL Nationals in October!
Phoenix, Arizona – Arizona Hawks
Where: The Great Australian Bakery – 7217 E Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251
When: 8:30pm MST
Facebook Page
Join the Arizona Hawks and Lady Hawks footy clubs to watch the AFL Grand Final LIVE at the Great Australian Bakery and Billabong Watering Hole in Old Town Scottsdale. The game will be broadcast live on multiple TV's, and specials on the authentic Aussie meat pies and a selection of beers will make you feel right at home. A small cover charge at the door will get you a wrist band so we don't forget to give you the specials, and raffles will be held throughout the night for club fundraising. So come join us on Friday, September 29, and be sure to bring along you significant bloke or sheila, and or your mates because everyone is welcome!
Portland, Oregon – Portland Australian Football Club
Where: On Deck Sports Bar & Grill – 910 NW 14th Avenue, Portland, OR 97209
When: 7pm PDT
Event Page / Facebook Page
Join the Portland Steelheads and Sockeyes at On Deck Sports Bar and Grill to watch the most exciting sporting event of the year: the AFL Grand Final!
Tickets to the event are $10 each, with proceeds supporting the teams' upcoming trip to the USAFL National Championships in San Diego, CA. The event is ages 21+. TVs both indoors and on the outdoor deck will be showing the game.
Bring your friends and family to watch footy's biggest game! We'll see you there!
Raleigh, North Carolina – North Carolina Tigers
Where: 1353 Kildaire Farm Rd, Cary, NC 27511
When: ???
Hosted by the North Carolina Tigers Australian Football Club
Sacramento, California – Sacramento Suns
Where: SacTown Sports Bar & Grill – 106 J St, Sacramento, CA 95814
When: 8pm PDT
Facebook Page
Join the Sacramento Australian Football Club for the 2017 AFL Grand Final. We will be hanging in Old Sacramento at Sac Town Sports Bar. Pre-purchase your tickets for $8.50 or $10 at the door. Proceeds will be invested in club operations.
Lucky doors prizes, winning team guess prize and more!! We've got some men's compression shirts, a Gold Coast Sun's Game Ball (men's) and a free teeth whitening certificate to give away!
Doors open at 8 with Happy Hour Prices for our group all night.
San Diego, California – San Diego Lions
Where: Home & Away Old Town San Diego – 2222 San Diego Ave, San Diego, CA 92110
When: 8pm PDT
Facebook Page
The AFL Grand Final is just a few weeks away!! Be sure to mark your calendars to come join us for our EXCLUSIVE event at Home & Away. That's right, the ENTIRE bar will be ours for the night. With 7 screens and a jumbo screen on the outdoor patio, you will be able to see and hear the game from all angles! Game time is 9:30pm. Raffles and contests including First Goal!
San Francisco, California – Golden Gate Australian Football League
Where: BuzzWorks – 365 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
When: 7:30pm PDT
Facebook Page
The Golden Gate Australian Football League (GGAFL) is teaming up with BuzzWorks to bring you the most fair dinkum AFL Grand Final watch party!
We'll be showing the 2017 AFL Grand Final on every screen at the bigger and better Buzzworks sports bar.
Seattle, Washington – Seattle Grizzlies
Where: Kangaroo & Kiwi – 2026 NW Market St, Seattle, WA 98107
When: 6:30pm PDT
Facebook Page
Witness the greatest spectacle in Australian sport, the Australian Football League Grand Final! The game will be shown LIVE at the Kangaroo and Kiwi in Ballard. $10 cover charge and a HUGE raffle will raise funds for the Seattle Australian Rules Football Club.
The game starts at 9:30pm, but get in early, as the bar will fill up!
Tulsa, Oklahoma – Tulsa Buffaloes
Where: Cyntergy – 810 S Cincinnati Avenue, Tulsa, OK 74119
When: 10pm CDT
Facebook Page
Come watch the 2017 AFL Grand Final between the Adelaide Crows and the Richmond Tigers. The evening starts at 10.
This will be a very laid back evening we will be providing a keg from Marshall's but please plan on bringing some sort of drink to supplement the supply. Also plan on grabbing some snacks to bring and share.
Marshall's beer, footy, snacks and you, let's do this!
RSVP required
Washington, DC – Baltimore-Washington Eagles
Where: Oz Restaurant & Bar – 2950 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA 22201
When: 9pm EDT
Facebook Page
The Baltimore-Washington Eagles present the 2017 AFL GRAND FINAL WATCH PARTY! It is our BIGGEST annual bash, with LIVE MUSIC, amazing RAFFLE prizes, drink and food specials all night, and of course the AFL Grand Final LIVE!
TICKET PRICE is $20 pre-purchased, or $25 at door. It includes a complimentary beverage. Proceeds go to supporting the Eagles in their quest to win the USAFL National Tournament in San Diego in October!
Capacity is CAPPED at 215 people, so get your tickets fast!
IMPORTANT NOTE: As per Virginia state law, alcohol serving will be halted at 2am.
