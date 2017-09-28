An Irishman, a Sherrin and an AFL Dream
Thursday, September 28 2017
Contributed by: Wesley Hull
Marc McGowan from the http://www.afl.com.au website has looked deeply at some of the current player prospects from Ireland for next season, should clubs wish to go back again to the international well. He also examines the various success and otherwise of the Irish (and by extension international) decisions made by clubs since the early days of Sean Wight and Jim Stynes.
With the trade and draft period about t begin, McGowan look at the “Irish 21” list of players to have come from Ireland and played senior level AFL/VFL football. Maybe there are some more diamonds in the rough that recruiter have their eyes on for the future.
The full article can be viewed at: http://www.afl.com.au/news/2017-09-24...-afl-dream
Pictures: http://www.afl.com.au Zac Tuohy (top), Jim Stynes (middle), Conor Glass (bottom)