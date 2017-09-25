Tyne Tees Cup Success For AFLCNE Team Sunday, September 24 2017 @ 04:28 PM ACST Contributed by: Views: 191

The 2017 instalment of the Tyne Tees Cup was played out in Newcastle this weekend. The tournament has been a great success since its inception a few years back, and this year was no exception with teams coming from Scotland (Kingdom Kangaroos) and London (Wimbledon Hawks women’s team) as well as a combined AFLCNE team with representatives from the Huddersfield Rams, Wolverhampton Wolverines, Nottingham Scorpions and Sheffield Thunder.



The men’s competition featured a round robin style format. Across the day, Round One saw the Kingdom Kangaroos down the Tyne Tees Tigers. Round Two then saw the AFLCNE combined team defeat the Kangaroos. The AFLCNE team then prevailed against the Tyne Tees Tigers, setting up a final against the Kangaroos.



With Tigers’ players turning out to play for both finalists in the spirit of the day, the AFLCNE team defeated the Kingdom Kangaroos to take this year’s Tyne Tees Cup – though which team’s trophy cabinet will grow is anyone’s guess.



In the women’s match it was the Nottingham Scorpions team which defeated the Wimbledon Hawks to claim the title. Apart from congratulations to the Scorpions, special mention has to be made for the efforts of Liv McCann and Caroline Sellar who umpired the game – their first games as umpires.



Again, the Tyne Tees Tigers club should be congratulated for putting on yet another quality football carnival and giving players another chance to pull on the boots. Similarly, congratulations must go to all teams and players, especially those that travelled big distances to be at the event.

