Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, November 15 2017 @ 03:21 am ACDT

WFN World Rankings Post IC17

Monday, November 13 2017 @ 03:44 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

Apologies for the delay, mostly an editor (Brett Northey) availability issue.  Story text is by the editor.

Here we present the WFN World Rankings from immediately after the 2017 AFL International Cup.

Australia retains its notional #1 ranking as unarguably the leading nation, and PNG's victory at IC17 kept their #1 contender position intact.  In fact the top 5 positions were unchanged.  The big changes were Croatia rising 5 places to 7th and China up 6 to 13.  Perhaps unfairly France fell 3 spots to 17th courtesy of playing in the tough Division 1 (compare with Croatia's rise from dominating Division 2).  We'd love to see more cross-over matches with sides touring outside of IC years which would help address that; a modified rankings system is not imminent.  South Africa's slow decline continues.  We welcome Indonesia and Pakistan as fully ranked for the first time (playing the necessary 8 games) and Sri Lanka's debut sees them onto the provisional list.

 

 

World Footy News Australian Football Men's World Rankings

(as at end of 20th August 2017, end IC17)

Rank        Team Points Games Rank Change
1 Australia -  0 steady
2 Papua New Guinea 61.99 39 steady
3 New Zealand 57.88 43 steady
4 Ireland 56.64 59 steady
5 Nauru 52.97 32 steady
6 United States 49.34 48 +2
7 Croatia 47.09 13 +5
8 South Africa 46.61 32 -2
9 Great Britain 46.23 64 -2
10 Canada 45.84 48 -1
11 Denmark 43.67 47 -1
12 Tonga 41.93 14 -1
13 China 39.91 25 +6
14 Fiji 38.01 19 -1
15 Germany 37.55 25 steady
16 Peace Team 36.46 11 +1
17 France 36.09 18 -3
18 Japan 35.06 34 -2
19 Sweden 34.18 39 -1
20 Indonesia 30.94 12 new
21 Pakistan 29.14 10 new
22 Finland 27.45 18 -2
23 India 20.71 21 -2
Prov. Sri Lanka 37.41 5 *
Dorm. Iceland 35.64 4 **
Prov. Indochina 34.00 2 *
Prov. Timor-Leste 27.40 6 *

 

Indonesia and Pakistan joined as fully qualified for the first time

* Sri Lanka join as provisional (partially qualified)

** Iceland (dormant) need to play by 07/08/2018 to stay on the list at all

Samoa fell off in 2016

Spain fell off in 2013

WFN World Rankings Post IC17 | 4 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.
WFN World Rankings Post IC17
Authored by: Harley Vague on Tuesday, November 14 2017 @ 11:43 am ACDT

So this doesn't include the latest EU Cup ?

WFN World Rankings Post IC17
Authored by: Troy Thompson on Tuesday, November 14 2017 @ 12:16 pm ACDT

Pretty sure 9-a-side matches don't qualify for these rankings Harley.

WFN World Rankings Post IC17
Authored by: Cam Homes on Tuesday, November 14 2017 @ 03:17 pm ACDT

Yep, only full side matches on the WFN Ranks.

I do have Euro Cup 9's rankings but I'm not going to publish because they are incomplete, don't have all the scores and results going back to 2011 (guesses on who actually won by finishing order only) in Belfast and have not got actual scores for matches of some of the countries that didn't get live screened (don't know if 40+ points games or not) in recent Cups.

WFN World Rankings Post IC17
Authored by: Cam Homes on Tuesday, November 14 2017 @ 10:19 pm ACDT

Just like to point out that France fell from 14th to 17th (lost max 3.00 rating points in the first round loss to Fiji, from 39.09 points to 36.09 ) AND

even tho' France lost to Ireland, Nauru, USA, and South Africa in their remaining games in the IC they DID NOT lose any more rating points, because the Rating Gap in all those games were greater than +/- 10.00.
Finished the IC still on 36.09 rating points.

I think France ended up in Div 1 due to their finish in IC14 rather than their World Ranking position. That was probably the unfair bit, BUT the ranking scheme actually protected them from losing even more rating points.

Croatia probably should have been included in Div 1 as they were ranked higher than France, but played in Div 2 because they were newcomers to International Cup competition.

