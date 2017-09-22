Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, September 22 2017 @ 09:30 AM ACST

2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Preliminary Finals

Friday, September 22 2017 @ 06:48 AM ACST

The 2017 AFL Preliminary Finals kick off tonight at the Adelaide Oval with Adelaide hosting Geelong.  Tomorrow afternoon Melbourne time, Richmond will host GWS.  The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only).  You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the  Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

 

GAME DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE LOCAL GMT
Preliminary Final 1 22-Sep Night Adelaide vs. Geelong Adelaide Oval 19:20 9:50
Preliminary Final 2 23-Sep Twilight Richmond vs. GWS MCG 16:45 6:45

 

  

NETWORK TELEVISION Territory Preliminary Final 1 Preliminary Final 2 HIGHLIGHTS
AUSTRALIA PLUS Asia 22/9 @ 17:30 HKT (Live) 23/9 @ 14:30 HKT (Live) 28/9 @ 11:30 HKT
AUSTRALIA PLUS Pacific 22/9 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live) 23/9 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live) 28/9 @ 15:30 FIJI
AUSTRALIA PLUS India 22/9 @ 15:00 IND (Live) 23/9 @ 12:00 IND (Live) 28/9 @ 09:00 INDIA
ECONET Africa 22/9 @ 11:50 CAT (Live) 23/9 @ 08:45 CAT (Live) 29/9 @ 08:15 CAT
ESPN - BT SPORT UK & Ireland 22/9 @ 10:30 BST (Live) 23/9 @ 07:30 BST (Live) 26/9 @ 18:00 BST
FOX SPORTS 2 USA 22/9 @ 05:30 ET (Live) - -
FOX SOCCER PLUS USA - 23/9 @ 02:30 ET (Live) 25/9 @ 24:00 ET
GZTV China 23/9 @ 12:00 CST (Delay) - 27/9 @ 20:30 CST
GEE - Boats & Cruises Worldwide (excl. Aust.) 22/9 @ 09:50 GMT (Live) 23/9 @ 06:45 GMT (Live) Yes
ORBIT SHOWTIME Middle East 22/9 @ 12:30 AST (Live) 23/9 @ 09:30 AST (Live) 25/9 @ 16:00 AST
SKY SPORTS New Zealand 23/9 @ 02:00 NZT (Delay) - -
TSN2 Canada 22/9 @ 05:30 ET (Live) 23/9 @ 02:30 ET (Live) TSN GO
TVNZ New Zealand 22/9 @ 21:30 NZT (Live) 23/9 @ 18:30 NZT (Live) 27/9 @ 14:45 NZT
VIASAT Russia 22/9 @ 12:30 MSK (Live) 23/9 @ 09:30 MSK (Live) 26/9 @ 06:30 MSK
WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU Worldwide (excl. Aust) 22/9 @ 09:50 GMT (Live) 23/9 @ 06:45 GMT (Live) -

