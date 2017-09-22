2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Preliminary Finals

The 2017 AFL Preliminary Finals kick off tonight at the Adelaide Oval with Adelaide hosting Geelong. Tomorrow afternoon Melbourne time, Richmond will host GWS. The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.

GAME DATE TIMESLOT MATCH VENUE LOCAL GMT Preliminary Final 1 22-Sep Night Adelaide vs. Geelong Adelaide Oval 19:20 9:50 Preliminary Final 2 23-Sep Twilight Richmond vs. GWS MCG 16:45 6:45