2017 AFL International Broadcast Schedule: Preliminary Finals
Friday, September 22 2017 @ 06:48 AM ACST
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
The 2017 AFL Preliminary Finals kick off tonight at the Adelaide Oval with Adelaide hosting Geelong. Tomorrow afternoon Melbourne time, Richmond will host GWS. The full international broadcast schedule can be seen below.
In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only). You can access that service by clicking on the link here or the Watch AFL banner below and paying the subscription fee.
|GAME
|DATE
|TIMESLOT
|MATCH
|VENUE
|LOCAL
|GMT
|Preliminary Final 1
|22-Sep
|Night
|Adelaide vs. Geelong
|Adelaide Oval
|19:20
|9:50
|Preliminary Final 2
|23-Sep
|Twilight
|Richmond vs. GWS
|MCG
|16:45
|6:45
|NETWORK TELEVISION
|Territory
|Preliminary Final 1
|Preliminary Final 2
|HIGHLIGHTS
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|Asia
|22/9 @ 17:30 HKT (Live)
|23/9 @ 14:30 HKT (Live)
|28/9 @ 11:30 HKT
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|Pacific
|22/9 @ 21:30 FIJI (Live)
|23/9 @ 18:30 FIJI (Live)
|28/9 @ 15:30 FIJI
|AUSTRALIA PLUS
|India
|22/9 @ 15:00 IND (Live)
|23/9 @ 12:00 IND (Live)
|28/9 @ 09:00 INDIA
|ECONET
|Africa
|22/9 @ 11:50 CAT (Live)
|23/9 @ 08:45 CAT (Live)
|29/9 @ 08:15 CAT
|ESPN - BT SPORT
|UK & Ireland
|22/9 @ 10:30 BST (Live)
|23/9 @ 07:30 BST (Live)
|26/9 @ 18:00 BST
|FOX SPORTS 2
|USA
|22/9 @ 05:30 ET (Live)
|-
|-
|FOX SOCCER PLUS
|USA
|-
|23/9 @ 02:30 ET (Live)
|25/9 @ 24:00 ET
|GZTV
|China
|23/9 @ 12:00 CST (Delay)
|-
|27/9 @ 20:30 CST
|GEE - Boats & Cruises
|Worldwide (excl. Aust.)
|22/9 @ 09:50 GMT (Live)
|23/9 @ 06:45 GMT (Live)
|Yes
|ORBIT SHOWTIME
|Middle East
|22/9 @ 12:30 AST (Live)
|23/9 @ 09:30 AST (Live)
|25/9 @ 16:00 AST
|SKY SPORTS
|New Zealand
|23/9 @ 02:00 NZT (Delay)
|-
|-
|TSN2
|Canada
|22/9 @ 05:30 ET (Live)
|23/9 @ 02:30 ET (Live)
|TSN GO
|TVNZ
|New Zealand
|22/9 @ 21:30 NZT (Live)
|23/9 @ 18:30 NZT (Live)
|27/9 @ 14:45 NZT
|VIASAT
|Russia
|22/9 @ 12:30 MSK (Live)
|23/9 @ 09:30 MSK (Live)
|26/9 @ 06:30 MSK
|WATCHAFL.AFL.COM.AU
|Worldwide (excl. Aust)
|22/9 @ 09:50 GMT (Live)
|23/9 @ 06:45 GMT (Live)
|-