Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Saturday 30-Sep

Older Stories

Saturday 26-Aug


Friday 25-Aug


Wednesday 23-Aug


Tuesday 22-Aug


Monday 21-Aug


Sunday 20-Aug


Saturday 19-Aug


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, September 19 2017 @ 02:03 AM ACST

Leeside Lions Defend Title – 2017 ARFLI Premiers

Sunday, September 17 2017 @ 07:06 PM ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 363

Europe
The footy champions from Cork, the Leeside Lions, have claimed the 2017 ARFLI premiership and in so doing gone back to back after winning the title in 2016 also. In a match described as “a keenly contested game with some quality footy from both sides”, the Lions held of a determined South Dublin Swans by 44 points to write a new chapter in their own history, as well as the history of Australian Rules football in Ireland.

The final score saw the Leeside Lions 13 7 85 down the South Dublin Swans 6 5 41 in front of an enthusiastic home crowd at Mardyke Arena in Cork.

The result tops off another great season from the Lions – the team following on from last year’s success by being the dominant side of 2017. But it wasn’t all one-way traffic on grand final day with the Swans rolling up their sleeves and making the Lions work hard.

The opening quarter saw the Lions out to a two goal lead – a handy lead but not unassailable. By half-time they had stretched that to a four goal lead. Things became very difficult for the Swans in the third quarter – the “premiership” quarter – when the Lions piled on five goals to two to jump out to a 45-point lead. The Swans outscored the Lions in the final quarter, but the damage had already been done and the Lions raised their arms in triumph when the final siren sounded.

Lion’s veteran Ian O’Sullivan was named player of the match, though it was certainly a team effort as any premiership win is.

The loss compounded an emotional finals series for the Swans. Their place in the grand-final came from an after-the-siren goal in the last of the round robin semi-final matches. After the Belfast Redbacks won their match against the Galway Magpies, and the Swans downed the Redbacks in the second game, the day would come down to the final game. Scores were locked after a Swans behind. The ensuing kick-out from the Magpies went out on the full. The siren sounded with Swan’s player Ronan Cull having to kick for goal, into the wind, to win – he goaled and guaranteed a Swans’ grand-final.

It was a highly dramatic penultimate match of the season, but for the Swans the elation of that day was replaced by the heartache of going down in the grand-final.

Attention will now turn towards the Irish teams headed to Bordeaux for the Euro Cup next month. The Lions, however, may still have some serious partying to do.

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Leeside Lions Defend Title – 2017 ARFLI Premiers | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 36

Random Image

South Africa vs China
South Africa vs China
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

4 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.18 seconds 