Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, September 17 2017 @ 05:37 PM ACST

Historic Crocs Complete German Fairy Tale

Sunday, September 17 2017 @ 08:29 AM ACST

Europe
The Berlin Crocodiles are the toast of German footy after having won their maiden first division AFLG premiership against the Munich Kangaroos. Having gone through the season undefeated, the Crocs were expected to win but they were up against last year’s title-holders and the Munich Kangaroos know how to win on the biggest of days.

It has been a long journey for the Crocs, formed back in 2001. They did taste success in 2009 when they took out the Division B premiership against the Rheinland Lions, and reached their first national grand final two years later, going down to the Lions in 2011.

Last season they reached the grand final again, only to go down to the Munich Kangaroos – in the end it was a blow out of 112 points. That result must have rankled the Crocs and been a huge motivating factor in their flawless performance in 2017. Nothing was going to hold back these Crocs and the final margin of 88 points was just as emphatic in victory this season as last year’s defeat.

The result was a good as decided by half time with the Crocs flexing their muscle to hold an almost unassailable 49 point lead (9 8 62 to 2 1 13). Any hope for the Kangaroos had to be a spirited fightback in the third quarter, but that was drowned out emphatically as the Crocs hammered home another five goals to two for the quarter, holding a premiership controlling 66 point lead (14 9 93 to 4 3 27) late in the quarter.

The final quarter was a free flowing affair, the Kangaroos determined to fight the game out and the Crocs equally determined to finish the season in style. In the end it was the Crocs powering away to record victory 22 10 142 to the Kangaroos 8 6 54.

The partying is sure to have gone well into the night in Dresden, host city for the Grand Final, as the Berlin Crocodiles celebrated a fitting end to a wonderful AFLG season in 2017.

Now the focus of German footy will turn to the upcoming Euro Cup in Bordeaux, France, before teams rest and relax. Then it will be time for the Berlin Crocodiles to plan their title defence for 2018 while all other clubs make their plans to bring down the Crocs and seek their own page in history.

