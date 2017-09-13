Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Wednesday, September 13 2017 @ 11:36 PM ACST

Conor McKenna signs new 4 year deal

Wednesday, September 13 2017 @ 11:11 AM ACST

Contributed by:

Europe

Essendon Football Club has today announced Conor McKenna has re-signed with the Bombers for a further four years.  The press release follows.

The new contract will see the defender ‘Don the Sash’ until at least 2021.

McKenna said the decision to continue his journey with the Bombers was based on the bright future and vision of the club.

“Essendon has made my transition into football an easy and enjoyable one,” McKenna said.

“We have a great group of players, and the strong bonds I’ve made with my teammates have helped me develop my game and drive me to want to achieve success.

 

“I’ve enjoyed every moment with the club and am happy I will continue to represent the club for another four years.

“I believe in our vision, we have an exciting future and over the next four years I hope we can achieve the success we are working towards.”

McKenna played 19 games for the Bombers in 2017, averaging 17 disposals, four marks and two tackles.

Senior Coach, John Worsfold, said McKenna’s speed and defensive skills make him an integral part of the Dons line-up.

“We are very pleased Conor has re-signed with the club,” Worsfold said.

“His efforts week in, week out, has made him a fundamental part of the squad.

"Conor is still learning our game and with continued hard work he will improve rapidly and become an outstanding rebounding defender.

“Conor is an incredible fit for what we are building at Essendon.”

McKenna was recruited by Essendon in 2014 as a Category B Rookie, from County Tyrone, Ireland. 

After starting as a forward in 2015, the Irishman was moved into defence.

List & Recruiting Manager, Adrian Dodoro, said McKenna was a remarkable endorsement of the Club’s investment in recruiting from international markets.

“It is very pleasing to see such a talented athlete come out of our international markets,” Dodoro said.

“His ability to develop his game at a swift pace, makes his future on the football field very exciting.        

“He’s a great young man, with his best football still ahead of him.”

