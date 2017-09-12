Cox a Magpie for three more years

Mason Cox will remain a Magpie after signing a three-year contract extension with the club which brought him from the United States to Australia.

The 211cm American first began honing his AFL skills at Collingwood as a Category B international rookie in 2014 playing in the VFL.

Since, the Dallas native has played 20 AFL games – including nine as a key forward and ruckman in 2017.

Speculation in recent weeks around his contract had seen him linked to Hawthorn, Richmond and Brisbane as possible destinations for the American.