AFLW State of Origin kicks off tonight
Saturday, September 02 2017 @ 11:00 AM ACST
Contributed by: Troy Thompson
The inaugural NAB AFL Women’s State of Origin match will be played at Etihad Stadium tonight.
Entry to the match is FREE of charge.
The AFL and Etihad Stadium have announced a heavily reduced parking fee for the event – a flat rate of $10.
The NAB AFL Women’s State of Origin match will be broadcast live nationally on the Seven Network and FOXTEL/FOX FOOTY.
Key match-day info:
Match commences at 7:40pm Saturday, September 2
Tickets: FREE entry
Parking: $10 flat rate at Etihad Stadium
An Under-18 State of Origin match will be played as a curtain-raiser featuring players in the All Australian squad. The match starts at 5.20pm. The NAB AFL Women’s Under-18 All Australian team will be announced after the match.
NAB AFL WOMENS STATE OF ORIGIN SQUADS
Victoria
1 Brianna Davey Carlton
2 Alicia Eva GWS Giants
3 Jamie Lambert Collingwood
4 Karen Paxman Melbourne
5 Emma Kearney Western Bulldogs
6 Daisy Pearce Melbourne
8 Sarah Hosking Carlton
9 Ellie Blackburn Western Bulldogs
10 Kaitlyn Ashmore Brisbane Lions
11 Lauren Spark Western Bulldogs
12 Jess Dal Pos GWS Giants
13 Lauren Arnell Carlton
14 Lily Mithen Melbourne
15 Kara Donnellan Fremantle
16 Jasmine Garner Collingwood
17 Steph Chiocci Collingwood
18 Melissa Hickey Melbourne
19 Sarah D'Arcy Collingwood
21 Nicola Stevens Carlton
23 Moana Hope Collingwood
28 Sarah Perkins Adelaide
30 Alison Downie Carlton
Coach - Debbie Lee
Allies
1 Emily Bates Brisbane Lions
3 Katie Brennan Western Bulldogs
4 Emma Swanson GWS Giants
5 Elise O'Dea Melbourne
7 Tayla Harris Carlton
8 Emma Zielke Brisbane Lions
9 Kate McCarthy Brisbane Lions
10 Ebony Marinoff Adelaide
11 Leah Kaslar Brisbane Lions
12 Ebony Antonio Fremantle
13 Jessica Sadunary Adelaide
14 Sabrina Frederick-Traub Brisbane Lions
15 Renee Tomkins GWS Giants
16 Stevie-Lee Thompson Adelaide
17 Dana Hooker Fremantle
20 Hayley Miller Fremantle
22 Courtney Cramey Adelaide
23 Kirby Bentley Fremantle
24 Jess Wuetschner Brisbane Lions
26 Chelsea Randall Adelaide
35 Bianca Jakobbson Carlton
60 Emma King Collingwood
Coach – Bec Goddard
The State of Origin squads were initially based on the 2017 Virgin Australia AFL Women’s All Australian squad. Selection is based on where a player is born, not which state they are currently playing in.