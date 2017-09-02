AFLW State of Origin kicks off tonight

The inaugural NAB AFL Women’s State of Origin match will be played at Etihad Stadium tonight.

Entry to the match is FREE of charge.

The AFL and Etihad Stadium have announced a heavily reduced parking fee for the event – a flat rate of $10.

The NAB AFL Women’s State of Origin match will be broadcast live nationally on the Seven Network and FOXTEL/FOX FOOTY.

Key match-day info:

Match commences at 7:40pm Saturday, September 2

Tickets: FREE entry

Parking: $10 flat rate at Etihad Stadium

An Under-18 State of Origin match will be played as a curtain-raiser featuring players in the All Australian squad. The match starts at 5.20pm. The NAB AFL Women’s Under-18 All Australian team will be announced after the match.

NAB AFL WOMENS STATE OF ORIGIN SQUADS

Victoria

1 Brianna Davey Carlton

2 Alicia Eva GWS Giants

3 Jamie Lambert Collingwood

4 Karen Paxman Melbourne

5 Emma Kearney Western Bulldogs

6 Daisy Pearce Melbourne

8 Sarah Hosking Carlton

9 Ellie Blackburn Western Bulldogs

10 Kaitlyn Ashmore Brisbane Lions

11 Lauren Spark Western Bulldogs

12 Jess Dal Pos GWS Giants

13 Lauren Arnell Carlton

14 Lily Mithen Melbourne

15 Kara Donnellan Fremantle

16 Jasmine Garner Collingwood

17 Steph Chiocci Collingwood

18 Melissa Hickey Melbourne

19 Sarah D'Arcy Collingwood

21 Nicola Stevens Carlton

23 Moana Hope Collingwood

28 Sarah Perkins Adelaide

30 Alison Downie Carlton

Coach - Debbie Lee

Allies







1 Emily Bates Brisbane Lions

3 Katie Brennan Western Bulldogs

4 Emma Swanson GWS Giants

5 Elise O'Dea Melbourne

7 Tayla Harris Carlton

8 Emma Zielke Brisbane Lions

9 Kate McCarthy Brisbane Lions

10 Ebony Marinoff Adelaide

11 Leah Kaslar Brisbane Lions

12 Ebony Antonio Fremantle

13 Jessica Sadunary Adelaide

14 Sabrina Frederick-Traub Brisbane Lions

15 Renee Tomkins GWS Giants

16 Stevie-Lee Thompson Adelaide

17 Dana Hooker Fremantle

20 Hayley Miller Fremantle

22 Courtney Cramey Adelaide

23 Kirby Bentley Fremantle

24 Jess Wuetschner Brisbane Lions

26 Chelsea Randall Adelaide

35 Bianca Jakobbson Carlton

60 Emma King Collingwood

Coach – Bec Goddard

The State of Origin squads were initially based on the 2017 Virgin Australia AFL Women’s All Australian squad. Selection is based on where a player is born, not which state they are currently playing in.



