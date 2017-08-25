Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, August 25 2017 @ 09:46 PM ACST

IC17 Grand Final photos

Friday, August 25 2017 @ 07:24 AM ACST

International Cup 2017

We had some great photos of the action from across the 2017 AFL International Cup, courtesy of our many contributing writers - and thankyou to you all.  A large collection of those pictures can be viewed on our Flickr page here.

We were also lucky enough to have access to professional photos by Stephen Skok.  You can view his full IC17 gallery here or see a selection of images from the three Grand Finals below.

Many of our photos from the non-Grand Final Round 5 matches are collected below too.

 

 

 

 

 

 

