Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Friday 18-Aug


Thursday 17-Aug


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, August 22 2017 @ 02:06 AM ACST

Fab Finals Friday Goal of the Day - Malibongwe Mlamli - South Africa Lions

Monday, August 21 2017 @ 07:32 PM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

Nearing half time in the early game on Ransford oval on Friday - South Africa had controlled general play but only had a 2 goal lead to show for it. Kicking to what appeared to be the scoring end - ruckman Malibongwe Mlamli was trying to be everywhere. In the absence of rucking partner Usenzile Gotyana who was injured the week before in Geelong - Mlamli was rotating forward with the much shorter Aubrey Velele giving him a 'chop out' in the ruck.

When skipper Tshoboko Moagi unleashed again with his lethal left foot - from half back - his target forward of centre was the big number 28. And Mlamli didn't let him down -
reeling in the ball for a clean mark - and with the quarter ticking away he took the game on, playing on, breaking away from the first French opponent, the stumbling skipper Sylvain Maylie who could just watch on as Mlamli took off....
....running inside the arc, reaching out with the old "Don't argue"
to fend off another French opponent -


steadied and then launched goal ward
- for an important goal
in a contest that very much tightened up in the 3rd quarter when again, it was Mlamli who snapped a late goal to restore a 2 goal margin going into the final break. He had a day out - clearly the most impactful player with 4 goals in a super display to wrap up the tournament.

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Fab Finals Friday Goal of the Day - Malibongwe Mlamli - South Africa Lions | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 27

What's New

Stories

15 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.19 seconds 