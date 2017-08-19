Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Saturday 19-Aug

Older Stories

Friday 18-Aug


Thursday 17-Aug


Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, August 19 2017 @ 10:50 PM ACST

Roos To Historic First Grand Final

Saturday, August 19 2017 @ 10:09 PM ACST

Contributed by:

Europe
The Kingdom Kangaroos have made it into their first ever grand final by downing the Edinburgh Bloods by 15 points in their preliminary final. It is a great occasion for the club, having joined the SARFL competition back in 2013. Whilst other clubs have started in recent years, the Kangaroos have managed to survive their infant stage and now reach the biggest match in the club’s history.

It sets up a huge grand final match when the Roos will take on the Greater Glasgow Giants tomorrow at the Linlithgow Rugby Club.

Whilst the Giants will go into the match as favourites to defend the title they won last year, the game will not be a one-way street. The Kingdom Kangaroos defeated the Giants only a few weeks ago and have to be rated a chance of an upset by doing so again.

The clash is also important to showcase the development of the game in Scotland, with both teams the newest additions to the league (of those playing this year) and creating a season where neither of the traditional rivals – the Glasgow Sharks or Edinburgh Bloods have reached the biggest day of the footy year.

The match kicks off in just a few hours, and a raucous and appreciative crowd is expected to support the teams – but you can bet your life that the crew from Kirkaldy, Fyfe, will be the most vocal they have ever been, trying to now steer their Kangaroos to their maiden SARFL premiership.

It is a historic day for the SARFL competition and AFL Scotland, but an especially historic day for the Kingdom Kangaroos as they sit just a couple of hours away from potential glory. Already the sounds of ‘Mon the Roos are echoing across Scotland. It is sure to be a great day for Scottish footy.
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Roos To Historic First Grand Final | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 20

Random Image

USA vs South Africa
USA vs South Africa
Browse Album

Poll

IC17 Division 1 Men's

1/1: Who wins IC17 Division 1?

PNG 31.00%
Ireland 19.00%
NZ 17.00%
South Africa 5.00%
Canada 5.00%
Nauru 6.00%
USA 11.00%
Great Britain 3.50%
Fiji 2.00%
France 0.50%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 200 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Division 2 Mens

1/1: Who wins IC17 Division 2?

China 3.52%
Croatia 32.39%
Germany 21.83%
India 8.45%
Indonesia 2.82%
Japan 17.61%
Pakistan 7.75%
Sri Lanka 5.63%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 142 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Women's

1/1: Who wins the IC17 Women's Competition?

Canada Northern Lights 36.23%
Ireland Banshees 28.26%
USA Freedom 13.04%
Fiji Vonu 2.90%
Great Britain Swans 7.97%
PNG Flames 5.07%
Pakistan Dragoons 1.45%
European Crusaders 5.07%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 138 voters | 0 comments

What's New

Stories

33 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.20 seconds 