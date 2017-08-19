Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, August 19 2017 @ 12:54 PM ACST

Grand Finals - Live Scores

Saturday, August 19 2017 @ 10:06 AM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

Q by Q scores from the Men's Div 1 and Women's Grand Finals of the 2017 AFL International Cup.

Matches will also be streamed live here.

MCG 11:15am
Men's Div 1 Grand Final
New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea
Team1/4 1/2 3/4 Final
NZ 2.0 (12) 3.1 (19)4.3. (27) 4.4 (28)
PNG1.1 (7)3.2 (20) 4.4 (28) 4.5 (29)

Etihad Stadium 4:30pm
Women's Grand Final
Ireland vs Canada
Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final
Ireland
Canada
