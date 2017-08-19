Grand Finals - Live Scores
Saturday, August 19 2017 @ 10:06 AM ACST
Contributed by: Aaron Richard
Q by Q scores from the Men's Div 1 and Women's Grand Finals of the 2017 AFL International Cup.
Matches will also be streamed live here.
|MCG 11:15am
Men's Div 1 Grand Final
New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea
|Team
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Final
|NZ
|2.0 (12)
|3.1 (19)
|4.3. (27)
|4.4 (28)
|PNG
|1.1 (7)
|3.2 (20)
|4.4 (28)
|4.5 (29)
|Etihad Stadium 4:30pm
Women's Grand Final
Ireland vs Canada
|Team
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Final
|Ireland
|Canada