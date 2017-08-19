Grand Finals - Live Scores

Q by Q scores from the Men's Div 1 and Women's Grand Finals of the 2017 AFL International Cup.

Matches will also be streamed live here.

MCG 11:15am

Men's Div 1 Grand Final

New Zealand vs Papua New Guinea Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final NZ 2.0 (12) 3.1 (19) 4.3. (27) 4.4 (28) PNG 1.1 (7) 3.2 (20) 4.4 (28) 4.5 (29)