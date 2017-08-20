Fab Finals Friday - Mark of the Day - Morgan Whyte - North Wind
Sunday, August 20 2017 @ 10:11 AM ACST
Contributed by: Michael Christiansen
First quarter action in the 7th place play off at Ransford oval saw North Wind player Morgan Whyte launch from behind over a couple of Fiji Tribe opponents to pull down a super contested mark - allowing Canada to transition from defence into attack during a vital phase of blunting the effectiveness of the Tribe with what looked to be the scoring end.
A quality one grab mark controlled all the way.