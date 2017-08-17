Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Friday 18-Aug
Saturday 19-Aug

Older Stories

Wednesday 16-Aug


Tuesday 15-Aug


Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, August 17 2017 @ 09:58 PM ACST

Men's Division 2 GF Preview: Germany vs Croatia Almost too close to call

Thursday, August 17 2017 @ 08:34 PM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

The German Eagles and Croatian Knights tomorrow will meet in the GF of the men's Division 2. In their first IC appearances, both the Eagles and Knights have impressed, losing only one game each - the Croatians against China in a slow start to Round 1, and the Germans to Japan in the final group round.

The Semis saw both sides dominate, the Croatians running away with what was ultimately an easy win over Japan, and the Germans eventually pulling away from China in a match which had started evenly.

It adds up to a match where the result go easily go either way.

Both sides have held an enormous relative height advantage over their opponents - each having numerous players over 190cm. For Croatia, Josip Habljak of SANFL club Sturt has controlled play from the centre, creating numerous opportunities for teammates while kicking 8 goals for the tournament himself.

Tomislav Cvetko and Ivan Ivoš have also created huge problems for opposition sides, both using their imposing height to create targets up forward and nail big scores. Ivoš is currently leading the goalkicking for the division, with 12 in the four matches to date, followed by Cvetko with 8 of his own.

Another key player to watch will be Josip Kravar, who had also been dangerous around goal over the past two weeks.

However, Germany will be the first opposition side the Croatians have faced where they don't have a size advantage overall.

Also - crucially - the Germans have consistently had around 8 or 9 playmakers sharing the load, making it hard to change the game by eliminating a single player.

Jakob Jung has starred all tournament for the Eagles, as have Martin Schuetoff and Melbourne resident Philipp Evermann. If there is a suggestion that the Croatian talls will trouble them, Constantin Pixa (199cm) from Frankfurt has been impressed as an attacking ruckman, as has Fabian Cordts (205cm).

Also though, besides the players already listed, the Germans arguably have a broader range of forward line options than Croatia do. Strike forward Jan Hüsken will be a key forward line component in the German system, as will captain Florian Naumann and Melbourne-resident Phillip Evermann.

The verdict:

This match is really almost too close to call. Two very similar sides, with similar styles. The difference may ultimately be the huge intensity the Croatians bring to the field, which could wear down the running Germans. Our tip - Croatia by 10 points.

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Men's Division 2 GF Preview: Germany vs Croatia Almost too close to call | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Michael Christiansen 
Guest Users: 52

Poll

IC17 Division 1 Men's

1/1: Who wins IC17 Division 1?

PNG 31.00%
Ireland 19.00%
NZ 17.00%
South Africa 5.00%
Canada 5.00%
Nauru 6.00%
USA 11.00%
Great Britain 3.50%
Fiji 2.00%
France 0.50%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 200 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Division 2 Mens

1/1: Who wins IC17 Division 2?

China 3.52%
Croatia 32.39%
Germany 21.83%
India 8.45%
Indonesia 2.82%
Japan 17.61%
Pakistan 7.75%
Sri Lanka 5.63%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 142 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Women's

1/1: Who wins the IC17 Women's Competition?

Canada Northern Lights 36.23%
Ireland Banshees 28.26%
USA Freedom 13.04%
Fiji Vonu 2.90%
Great Britain Swans 7.97%
PNG Flames 5.07%
Pakistan Dragoons 1.45%
European Crusaders 5.07%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 138 voters | 0 comments

What's New

Stories

27 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.26 seconds 