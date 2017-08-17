Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, August 17 2017 @ 07:18 PM ACST

WFN World Rankings post Semi-Final Rounds

Thursday, August 17 2017 @ 05:35 PM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

                                                                WFN World Rankings post Semi-Final Rounds

16th August 2017

Twelve Nations have undergone a change in World Ranks as a result of the Division 1 Round 4 matches and Division 2 Semi-Final Round Games.

New Zealand’s victory over Ireland has seen them swap ranks 2nd for 3rd with Papua New Guinea again during this International Cup. Both Croatia 9th and Germany 13th have climbed three ranks following their wins’ over Japan and China, whilst Japan and China have fallen to 16th and 15th respectively. Nauru, Tonga and Fiji each have also risen one place courtesy of other nations losses in these rounds. Great Britain, Canada and Denmark each fell one place, again courtesy of the movement of other nations. And it should be pointed out that most of the movement has occurred in areas of the ranks where numerous teams are only separated by 2.00 to 3.00 Rating Points.

WFN World Rankings 16th August 2017

Rank   Team                    Points  Prev.     Games      Change
				      Rank     Played 	
1.     Australia
2.     New Zealand             60.88   3          42        +1

3.     Papua New Guinea        59.04   2          38        -1
4.     Ireland                 54.61   4          58        -

5.     United States           51.49   5          47        -
6.     Nauru                   50.52   7          31        +1

7.     Great Britain           48.67   6          64        -1
8.     South Africa            46.49   9          31        +1

9.     Croatia                 41.99   12         12        +3
10.    Canada                  44.20   8          47        +2

11.    Denmark                 43.67   10         47        -1
12.    Tonga                   41.93   13         14        +1

13.    Germany                 39.65   16         24        +3
14.    Fiji                    39.61   15         18        +1

15.    China                   39.32   11         21        -4
16.    Japan                   38.06   14         33        -2

17.    Peace Team              36.46   17         11        -
18.    France                  36.09   18         17        -

19.    Sweden                  34.18   19         39        -
20.    Indonesia               33.58   20         11        -

21.    Pakistan                29.36   21         9         -
22.    Finland                 27.45   22         18        -

23.    India                   21.88   23         20        -
 

Provisional Nations
P1 Sri Lanka             33.38               4

P2 Indo China            34.00               2
P3 Canada “B”            40.00               1

P4 Asia Lions            37.59               1
 

Dormant Nations
Iceland                  38.53               6

Timor Leste              27.40               4

 

 

WFN World Rankings post Semi-Final Rounds | 1 comments
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.
WFN World Rankings post Semi-Final Rounds
Authored by: Cam Homes on Thursday, August 17 2017 @ 06:54 PM ACST

Typo, typo, Shock horror, Croatia's rating should be 44.99 rating points.

