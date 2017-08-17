WFN World Rankings post Semi-Final Rounds

16th August 2017

Twelve Nations have undergone a change in World Ranks as a result of the Division 1 Round 4 matches and Division 2 Semi-Final Round Games.

New Zealand’s victory over Ireland has seen them swap ranks 2nd for 3rd with Papua New Guinea again during this International Cup. Both Croatia 9th and Germany 13th have climbed three ranks following their wins’ over Japan and China, whilst Japan and China have fallen to 16th and 15th respectively. Nauru, Tonga and Fiji each have also risen one place courtesy of other nations losses in these rounds. Great Britain, Canada and Denmark each fell one place, again courtesy of the movement of other nations. And it should be pointed out that most of the movement has occurred in areas of the ranks where numerous teams are only separated by 2.00 to 3.00 Rating Points.

WFN World Rankings 16th August 2017 Rank Team Points Prev. Games Change Rank Played 1. Australia

2. New Zealand 60.88 3 42 +1 3. Papua New Guinea 59.04 2 38 -1

4. Ireland 54.61 4 58 - 5. United States 51.49 5 47 -

6. Nauru 50.52 7 31 +1 7. Great Britain 48.67 6 64 -1

8. South Africa 46.49 9 31 +1 9. Croatia 41.99 12 12 +3

10. Canada 44.20 8 47 +2 11. Denmark 43.67 10 47 -1

12. Tonga 41.93 13 14 +1 13. Germany 39.65 16 24 +3

14. Fiji 39.61 15 18 +1 15. China 39.32 11 21 -4

16. Japan 38.06 14 33 -2 17. Peace Team 36.46 17 11 -

18. France 36.09 18 17 - 19. Sweden 34.18 19 39 -

20. Indonesia 33.58 20 11 - 21. Pakistan 29.36 21 9 -

22. Finland 27.45 22 18 - 23. India 21.88 23 20 -

Provisional Nations

P1 Sri Lanka 33.38 4 P2 Indo China 34.00 2

P3 Canada “B” 40.00 1 P4 Asia Lions 37.59 1

Dormant Nations

Iceland 38.53 6 Timor Leste 27.40 4