IC17 Round 5 Match Schedule for Royal Park

IC17 Round 5 matches will play out at Royal Park tomorrow. The latest scheduled match times and ovals are in the table below.

All 11 matches will also be streamed live on the AFL's International Cup Youtube page. All matches tomorrow will be seeding matches e.g. South Africa vs France will be the playoff for 9th/10th place. Germany and Croatia will playoff for the Division 2 title in what should be a great match.

The remaining games of Round 5 are the Men's Division 1 and Women's Division Grand Finals that will be played at the MCG and Etihad Stadium on Saturday.