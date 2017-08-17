WFN World Rankings (Women) Post Semi-Final Round

16th August 2017

Great Britain’s loss to Ireland and Fiji’s win over the Crusaders has brought about some movement in ranks with Great Britain falling two places to 5th below Ireland and USA. Fiji has climbed over Canada Midnight Suns with their win against Crusaders.

European Crusaders become the Ninth Nation to become Fully Ranked with 33.04 Rating Points.

WFN World Rankings (Women)

1. Australia

2. Canada 54.84 2 18

3. Ireland 49.67 4 21 +1

4. United States 44.81 5 18 +1

5. Great Britain 43.79 2 11 -2

6. Fiji 42.95 7 9 +1

7. Canada “B” 42.60 6 8 -1

8. Papua New Guinea 38.78 8 9 -

9. European Crusaders 33.04 Prov 8 -

Provisional Nations

P1. Tonga 32.50 5

P2. USA Liberty 31.93 5

P3. Pakistan 31.79 4

Dormant Nation

AIM 33.29 4