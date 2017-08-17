WFN World Rankings (Women) post Semi-Final Round
WFN World Rankings (Women) Post Semi-Final Round
16th August 2017
Great Britain’s loss to Ireland and Fiji’s win over the Crusaders has brought about some movement in ranks with Great Britain falling two places to 5th below Ireland and USA. Fiji has climbed over Canada Midnight Suns with their win against Crusaders.
European Crusaders become the Ninth Nation to become Fully Ranked with 33.04 Rating Points.
WFN World Rankings (Women)
1. Australia
2. Canada 54.84 2 18
3. Ireland 49.67 4 21 +1
4. United States 44.81 5 18 +1
5. Great Britain 43.79 2 11 -2
6. Fiji 42.95 7 9 +1
7. Canada “B” 42.60 6 8 -1
8. Papua New Guinea 38.78 8 9 -
9. European Crusaders 33.04 Prov 8 -
Provisional Nations
P1. Tonga 32.50 5
P2. USA Liberty 31.93 5
P3. Pakistan 31.79 4
Dormant Nation
AIM 33.29 4