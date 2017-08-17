Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, August 17 2017 @ 09:19 AM ACST

WFN World Rankings (Women) post Semi-Final Round

Thursday, August 17 2017 @ 09:00 AM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

 WFN World Rankings (Women) Post Semi-Final Round

16th August 2017

Great Britain’s loss to Ireland and Fiji’s win over the Crusaders has brought about some movement in ranks with Great Britain falling two places to 5th below Ireland and USA. Fiji has climbed over Canada Midnight Suns with their win against Crusaders.

European Crusaders become the Ninth Nation to become Fully Ranked with 33.04 Rating Points.

WFN World Rankings (Women)

1.     Australia

2.     Canada                       54.84   2          18

3.     Ireland                       49.67   4          21        +1

4.     United States             44.81   5          18        +1

5.     Great Britain             43.79   2          11        -2

6.     Fiji                              42.95   7          9          +1

7.     Canada “B”               42.60   6          8          -1

8.     Papua New Guinea   38.78   8          9          -

9.     European Crusaders 33.04   Prov    8          -

 

Provisional Nations

P1. Tonga                   32.50               5

P2. USA Liberty        31.93               5

P3. Pakistan               31.79               4

 

Dormant Nation

AIM                            33.29               4

