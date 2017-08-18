Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Friday 18-Aug
Saturday 19-Aug

Older Stories

Wednesday 16-Aug


Tuesday 15-Aug


Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, August 18 2017 @ 10:56 AM ACST

IC17 Round 5 Live Scores

Friday, August 18 2017 @ 06:00 AM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

Live scores updated 1/4 by 1/4 across Round 5, Finals, Friday 18th August, 2017 International Cup at Royal Park, Melbourne, Australia

Refresh page for updates.

Also note the AFL are live streaming most matches here.

Note the Men's Division 1 grand final NZ vs PNG is at the MCG tomorrow (11:15am Saturday 19th August)

Note the Women's grand final Canada vs Ireland is at Etihad Stadium tomorrow (4:30pm Saturday 19th August)

 

 

WOMEN

Western Oval 10:00am
Playoff for 7th / 8th
European Crusaders vs Pakistan
Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final
European Crus.  1.5  2.10    
Pakistan  0.0  0.0    
 
McAlister Oval 10:45am
Playoff for 5th / 6th
Fiji vs PNG
Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final
Fiji  0.2      
PNG  0.0      
 

McAlister Oval 12:30pm
Playoff for 3rd / 4th
USA vs Great Britain
Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final
 USA        
 GB        
 
   

MEN DIVISION 1

Ransford Oval 9:00am
Playoff for 9th / 10th
South Africa vs France
Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final
 South Africa  1.1  3.3  5.5  7.11 (53)
 France  0.0  0.3  3.3  3.3 (21)
 
Ransford Oval 10:45am
Playoff for 7th / 8th
Fiji vs Canada
Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final
 Fiji        
 Canada        
 

Ransford Oval 2:15pm
Playoff for 3rd / 4th
USA vs Ireland
Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final
 USA        
 Ireland        
 

McAlister Oval 2:15pm
Playoff for 5th / 6th
Great Britain vs Nauru
Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final
 GB        
 Nauru        
 
   

MEN DIVISION 2

McAlister Oval 9:00am
Playoff for 3rd / 4th in Div 2
China vs Japan
Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final
 China  1.4  1.7  2.7  4.8 (32)
 Japan  1.0  1.1  2.4  3.5 (23)
 
Western Oval 11:45am
Playoff for 7th / 8th in Div 2
Pakistan vs India
Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final
 Pakistan        
 India        
 
﻿Ransford Oval 12:30pm
Grand Final in Div 2
Germany vs Croatia
Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final
 Germany        
 Croatia        
 
Western Oval 1:30pm
Playoff for 5th / 6th in Div 2
Sri Lanka vs Indonesia
Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final
 Sri Lanka        
 Indonesia        
 

 

 

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

IC17 Round 5 Live Scores | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 41

Poll

IC17 Division 1 Men's

1/1: Who wins IC17 Division 1?

PNG 31.00%
Ireland 19.00%
NZ 17.00%
South Africa 5.00%
Canada 5.00%
Nauru 6.00%
USA 11.00%
Great Britain 3.50%
Fiji 2.00%
France 0.50%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 200 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Division 2 Mens

1/1: Who wins IC17 Division 2?

China 3.52%
Croatia 32.39%
Germany 21.83%
India 8.45%
Indonesia 2.82%
Japan 17.61%
Pakistan 7.75%
Sri Lanka 5.63%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 142 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Women's

1/1: Who wins the IC17 Women's Competition?

Canada Northern Lights 36.23%
Ireland Banshees 28.26%
USA Freedom 13.04%
Fiji Vonu 2.90%
Great Britain Swans 7.97%
PNG Flames 5.07%
Pakistan Dragoons 1.45%
European Crusaders 5.07%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 138 voters | 0 comments

What's New

Stories

26 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.20 seconds 