IC17 Round 5 Live Scores

Friday, August 18 2017 @ 06:00 AM ACST
Contributed by: Brett Northey
Live scores updated 1/4 by 1/4 across Round 5, Finals, Friday 18th August, 2017 International Cup at Royal Park, Melbourne, Australia
Also note the AFL are live streaming most matches here.
Note the Men's Division 1 grand final NZ vs PNG is at the MCG tomorrow (11:15am Saturday 19th August)
Note the Women's grand final Canada vs Ireland is at Etihad Stadium tomorrow (4:30pm Saturday 19th August)
|
WOMEN
|
|Western Oval 10:00am
Playoff for 7th / 8th
European Crusaders vs Pakistan
|Team
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Final
|European Crus.
| 1.5
| 2.10
|
|
|Pakistan
| 0.0
| 0.0
|
|
|
|
|McAlister Oval 10:45am
Playoff for 5th / 6th
Fiji vs PNG
|Team
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Final
|Fiji
| 0.2
|
|
|
|PNG
| 0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
McAlister Oval 12:30pm
Playoff for 3rd / 4th
USA vs Great Britain
|Team
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Final
| USA
|
|
|
|
| GB
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEN DIVISION 1
|
|Ransford Oval 9:00am
Playoff for 9th / 10th
South Africa vs France
|Team
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Final
| South Africa
| 1.1
| 3.3
| 5.5
| 7.11 (53)
| France
| 0.0
| 0.3
| 3.3
| 3.3 (21)
|
|
|Ransford Oval 10:45am
Playoff for 7th / 8th
Fiji vs Canada
|Team
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Final
| Fiji
|
|
|
|
| Canada
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ransford Oval 2:15pm
Playoff for 3rd / 4th
USA vs Ireland
|Team
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Final
| USA
|
|
|
|
| Ireland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
McAlister Oval 2:15pm
Playoff for 5th / 6th
Great Britain vs Nauru
|Team
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Final
| GB
|
|
|
|
| Nauru
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEN DIVISION 2
|
|McAlister Oval 9:00am
Playoff for 3rd / 4th in Div 2
China vs Japan
|Team
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Final
| China
| 1.4
| 1.7
| 2.7
| 4.8 (32)
| Japan
| 1.0
| 1.1
| 2.4
| 3.5 (23)
|
|
|Western Oval 11:45am
Playoff for 7th / 8th in Div 2
Pakistan vs India
|Team
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Final
| Pakistan
|
|
|
|
| India
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Western Oval 1:30pm
Playoff for 5th / 6th in Div 2
Sri Lanka vs Indonesia
|Team
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Final
| Sri Lanka
|
|
|
|
| Indonesia
|
|
|
|
|