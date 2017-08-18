IC17 Round 5 Live Scores

WOMEN Western Oval 10:00am

Playoff for 7th / 8th

European Crusaders vs Pakistan Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final European Crus. 1.5 2.10 Pakistan 0.0 0.0 McAlister Oval 10:45am

Playoff for 5th / 6th

Fiji vs PNG Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final Fiji 0.2 PNG 0.0 McAlister Oval 12:30pm

Playoff for 3rd / 4th

USA vs Great Britain Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final USA GB

MEN DIVISION 1 Ransford Oval 9:00am

Playoff for 9th / 10th

South Africa vs France Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final South Africa 1.1 3.3 5.5 7.11 (53) France 0.0 0.3 3.3 3.3 (21) Ransford Oval 10:45am

Playoff for 7th / 8th

Fiji vs Canada Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final Fiji Canada Ransford Oval 2:15pm

Playoff for 3rd / 4th

USA vs Ireland Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final USA Ireland McAlister Oval 2:15pm

Playoff for 5th / 6th

Great Britain vs Nauru Team 1/4 1/2 3/4 Final GB Nauru