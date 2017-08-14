WFN Women's World Rankings (Women) Post Round 3 of IC17 Sunday, August 13 2017 @ 11:05 PM ACST Contributed by: WFN World Rankings (Women) Post Round Three IC17 Fiji Vonu and Papua New Guinea Flames both played their 8th Qualifying matches in Round Three on Sunday 13th August, becoming Fully Ranked in 7th and 8th place respectively. All four matches played resulted as was expected and as the ranking scheme predicted and consequently there were no changes in rank. WFN World Rankings (Women) as at 14th August 2017. 1. Australia 2. Canada 54.84 2 17 3. Great Britain 46.79 3 10 4. Ireland 46.67 4 20 5. United States 44.81 5 17 6. Canada “B” 42.60 6 8 7. Fiji 42.54 Prov 8 8. Papua New Guinea 37.48 Prov 8 Provisional Nations P1. European Crusaders 33.45 7 P2 Tonga 32.50 5 P3 United States “B” 31.93 5 P4 Pakistan 34.79 4 Dormant Nation AIM 33.29 4 The European Crusaders are the newest nation to become Fully Ranked when they play their Eighth Qualifying match against Fiji (ω) in Semi-Final 3 on Tuesday. The Crusaders will join the Ranks in 9th place if Vonu win as the Ranking scheme predicts (the higher ranked team will win more often than not). However, if the Crusaders can buck the odds they will enter the ranks in 8th place above Papua New Guinea Flames. Share













