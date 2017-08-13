Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, August 13 2017 @ 06:58 PM ACST

Women's ladders after Round 3 of IC17

Sunday, August 13 2017 @ 05:35 PM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

Below are the Women's ladders after Round 3 of the 2017 AFL International Cup, with Canada and Ireland topping Pools A and B respectively, both undefeated.

The tournament now moves to the semi-final round, with Canada (3 wins 0 losses) to take on neighbours USA (2-1), and Ireland (3-0) similarly taking on neighbours Great Britain (2-1).  The winners go through to the Grand Final at Etihad Stadium.  The other nations play off for the lower spots.

Did the best 4 teams make the semis?  PNG were much improved on their last appearance (2011) but clearly not top 4 overall, but Fiji can consider themselves very unlucky, going down to Canada in round 1 after a draw at full time, losing by a golden point (next score wins) in controversial circumstances.  If Fiji had won that match they would've finished 2nd, ahead of Great Britain on percentage, assuming the other matches played out the same. If they improve this much again by IC20 look out all-comers!

Read on for the ladders.

2017 AFL International Cup Women's Ladders - completion of Round 3 (Sunday August 13th)
Women's - Pool 1
Pos Team W L %
1 Canada 3 0 1311
2 ﻿Great Britain 2 1 307
3 ﻿Fiji 1 2 476
4 Pakistan 0 2 0

 

Women's - Pool 2
Pos Team W L %
1 Ireland 3 0 1527
2 ﻿USA 1 2 290
3 ﻿PNG 2 1 71
4 Europe Crusaders 0 3 0

 

 

 

 

