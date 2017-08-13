Ruthless Fiji smash Pakistan on scoreboard but not in spirit

Fiji has turned on one of the highest scoring international women's games seen, destroying world footy newcomer Pakistan at Mulgrave Reserve, Wheelers Hill, Melbourne.

It was Round 3 of the Women's division and the Vonu were in no mood to go easy, having lost their two opening games by narrow margins to two of the top team in Canada and Great Britain. They piled on goals in every quarter, keeping the Shaheens scoreless throughout the match.

Unfortunately worldootynews.com was not able to get a reporter to the game. We are trying to source a match report and will update this article if we can.

Eye witness accounts were that the Pakistan team was still full of spirit despite the crushing loss, singing after the game. We certainly hope such losses are not diminishing their love of the sport.

Final scores:

Fiji 29.20 (194)

Pakistan 0.0 (0)

Best players and goalkickers to follow later.