Welcome to World Footy News
Monday, August 14 2017 @ 02:49 PM ACST

WFN Men's World Rankings Post Round 3 of IC17

Monday, August 14 2017 @ 07:20 AM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

 WFN World Rankings Post Round Three IC17

Sixteen Nations had a change in Rank as a result of all the Round Three matches played Friday 11th and Saturday 12th August in Melbourne and surrounds in the Community Round Three.

Significant big climber in the ranks is China with a rise from 15th to 11th and Japan has continued to climb the ranks at this International Cup rising from 16th to 14th with their win over Germany.

Indonesia has suffered a big fall, in losing the maximum 3.00 rating points in their losses to China and Croatia, falling to 17th from 14th. Fiji hasn’t fared very well either in their loss to Papua New Guinea, falling from 11th to 15th.

It must be pointed out that all the big moves have occurred in the area of the ranks where there were about eight or nine nations separated by only five or six rating points.

WFN World Rankings as at 13th August 2017.

1.     Australia

2.     Papua New Guinea               59.04   3          37        +1

3.     New Zealand                         58.09   2          42        -1

4.     Ireland                                   57.40   4          57        -

5.     United States                         51.49   5          46        -

6.     Great Britain                         47.96   6          63        -

7.     Nauru                                     47.76   7          30        -

8.     Canada                                   46.97   8          46        -

9.     South Africa                          46.49   10        30        +1

10.  Denmark                                43.67   9          47        -1

11.  China                                      42.32   15        20        +4

12.  Croatia                                   41.99   13        11        +1

13.  Tonga                                     41.93   12        14        -1

14.  Japan                                      41.06   16        32        +2

15.  Fiji                                          40.31   11        17        -4

16.  Germany                                36.65   14        23        -2

17.  Peace Team                           36.46   17        11        -

18.  France                                    36.09   19        16        +1

19.  Sweden                                   34.18   20        39        +1

20.  Indonesia                               33.58   17        10        -3

21.  Pakistan                                 30.38   Prov    8          -

22.  Finland                                   27.45   21        18        -1

23.  India                                       21.88   22        19        -1

Provisional Nations

P1 Sri Lanka                               32.36               3

P2 Indo China                             34.00               2

P3 Canada North Stars              40.00               1

P4 Asia Lions                              37.59               1

Dormant Nations

            Iceland                                   38.53               6

            Timor Leste                           27.40               4

 

Mention must be made, that Pakistan Shaheens joined the fully ranked with their win over India Friday night.

Pakistan definitely has the “wood” 2-0 over India now so has another rivalry begun in footy as well as Cricket.

 

WFN Men's World Rankings Post Round 3 of IC17 | 2 comments
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.
WFN Men's World Rankings Post Round 3 of IC17
Authored by: Mister Football on Monday, August 14 2017 @ 02:00 PM ACST

Certainly noticeable how well both Japan and China are doing, having beaten decent European opponents (even if both are relatively new to the IC).

China now sits on the cusp of being a Division One nation, although I suspect they would need to improve more in the next three years to make the jump.

I've heard some mutterings, and I don't know whether this is true or not, that the Pakistan team is largely Australian based whereas the Indian team is predominantly made of players travelling from India.

Anyone have the good oil on this?

---
Mister Football

WFN Men's World Rankings Post Round 3 of IC17
Authored by: WFN Administrator on Monday, August 14 2017 @ 02:17 PM ACST

I had heard that most of the men's players that were originally selected from Pakistan had visas rejected, so like 2014 many of the Pakistan team are locally based, but still hopefully complying with the requirement that they are citizens of Pakistan (and not just Pakistan heritage) and that they did not play footy in Australia in their junior years. As always the AFL are able to provide some exemptions on a case by case basis - so if they are playing the AFL has deemed them eligible.

