WFN Men's World Rankings Post Round 3 of IC17

WFN World Rankings Post Round Three IC17

Sixteen Nations had a change in Rank as a result of all the Round Three matches played Friday 11th and Saturday 12th August in Melbourne and surrounds in the Community Round Three.

Significant big climber in the ranks is China with a rise from 15th to 11th and Japan has continued to climb the ranks at this International Cup rising from 16th to 14th with their win over Germany.

Indonesia has suffered a big fall, in losing the maximum 3.00 rating points in their losses to China and Croatia, falling to 17th from 14th. Fiji hasn’t fared very well either in their loss to Papua New Guinea, falling from 11th to 15th.

It must be pointed out that all the big moves have occurred in the area of the ranks where there were about eight or nine nations separated by only five or six rating points.

WFN World Rankings as at 13th August 2017.

1. Australia

2. Papua New Guinea 59.04 3 37 +1

3. New Zealand 58.09 2 42 -1

4. Ireland 57.40 4 57 -

5. United States 51.49 5 46 -

6. Great Britain 47.96 6 63 -

7. Nauru 47.76 7 30 -

8. Canada 46.97 8 46 -

9. South Africa 46.49 10 30 +1

10. Denmark 43.67 9 47 -1

11. China 42.32 15 20 +4

12. Croatia 41.99 13 11 +1

13. Tonga 41.93 12 14 -1

14. Japan 41.06 16 32 +2

15. Fiji 40.31 11 17 -4

16. Germany 36.65 14 23 -2

17. Peace Team 36.46 17 11 -

18. France 36.09 19 16 +1

19. Sweden 34.18 20 39 +1

20. Indonesia 33.58 17 10 -3

21. Pakistan 30.38 Prov 8 -

22. Finland 27.45 21 18 -1

23. India 21.88 22 19 -1

Provisional Nations

P1 Sri Lanka 32.36 3

P2 Indo China 34.00 2

P3 Canada North Stars 40.00 1

P4 Asia Lions 37.59 1

Dormant Nations

Iceland 38.53 6

Timor Leste 27.40 4

Mention must be made, that Pakistan Shaheens joined the fully ranked with their win over India Friday night.

Pakistan definitely has the “wood” 2-0 over India now so has another rivalry begun in footy as well as Cricket.