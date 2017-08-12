Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Saturday 12-Aug -
Sunday 13-Aug
Tuesday 15-Aug
Friday 18-Aug
Saturday 19-Aug

Older Stories

Thursday 10-Aug


Wednesday 09-Aug


Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, August 12 2017 @ 11:08 PM ACST

Pakistan hold off India in Dosti Cup #2

Saturday, August 12 2017 @ 07:40 PM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017
In front of a good crowd at Golden Square’s Wade St ground last night under lights Pakistan went 2-0 in the Dosti Cup contest between India and Pakistan.  Dosti is the Hindi and Urdu word for friendship.
 
In 2014 Pakistan heavily defeated India at Craigieburn to the tune of 94 points.
 
Last night though the match was much closer. The final margin being just 9 points . The Indian team would have been a little disappointed they could not get the win for their Golden Square friends and hosts but surely must have been happy to see the narrowing of the gap from three years ago.
 

 

In the lead up to last night’s match the Indian players were billeted with members of the Golden Square club community. They also played a practice match and took part in a club training session before they launched the lead up to IC17 Round 1.
 
Golden Square and India have a solid relationship that has build over the past few years and Bendigo delegations have helped with the running of the AFL India National Championships.
 
Kangaroo Flat Primary School students made Pakistan’s banner for the game last night, while students from Golden Square PS made India’s.
 
India took a two point lead into quarter time last night. And the game was a real arm wrestle from start to finish. In such a tight match the second quarter was pretty much what decided the match with India only scoring one point while Pakistan kicked 1.2, otherwise both sides scored a goal in each quarter.
 
Daneyal Khan once again was impressive in the air and by foot around the ground and was best for Pakistan and probably best on ground. Amar Roshan Bara was named best for India.

Golden Square- Friday 11th 7:00pm - India vs Pakistan
  1/4 1/2 3/4 Final
 India  1.2  1.3  2.3 3.3 (21)
 Pakistan  1.0  2.2  3.4 4.6 (30)

Pakistan
Goal Kickers: K. Khan, Z. Hussain, F. Khan, H. Qureshi.
Best Players: D. Khan, H. Qureshi, I. Ul Haq, K.Bhatti, H. Ali, N.Mansoor
India
Goal Kickers: A. Ashraf, A. Bara, A. Kalia.
Best Players: A. Bara, A. Kalia, A. Sharma, A. Ashraf, M. Ali, J. Akhtar
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Pakistan hold off India in Dosti Cup #2 | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 43

Poll

IC17 Division 1 Men's

1/1: Who wins IC17 Division 1?

PNG 31.00%
Ireland 19.00%
NZ 17.00%
South Africa 5.00%
Canada 5.00%
Nauru 6.00%
USA 11.00%
Great Britain 3.50%
Fiji 2.00%
France 0.50%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 200 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Division 2 Mens

1/1: Who wins IC17 Division 2?

China 3.52%
Croatia 32.39%
Germany 21.83%
India 8.45%
Indonesia 2.82%
Japan 17.61%
Pakistan 7.75%
Sri Lanka 5.63%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 142 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Women's

1/1: Who wins the IC17 Women's Competition?

Canada Northern Lights 36.23%
Ireland Banshees 28.26%
USA Freedom 13.04%
Fiji Vonu 2.90%
Great Britain Swans 7.97%
PNG Flames 5.07%
Pakistan Dragoons 1.45%
European Crusaders 5.07%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 138 voters | 0 comments

What's New

Stories

21 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.17 seconds 