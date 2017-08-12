Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Saturday 12-Aug -
Sunday 13-Aug
Tuesday 15-Aug
Friday 18-Aug
Saturday 19-Aug

Older Stories

Thursday 10-Aug


Wednesday 09-Aug


Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, August 12 2017 @ 06:16 PM ACST

Men's Division 1 Ladder after Round 3 of IC17

Saturday, August 12 2017 @ 05:35 PM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

Below is the Men's Division 1 ladder after Round 3 of the 2017 AFL International Cup.

Unlike Men's Division 2 and the Women's Division, the Men's Division 1 do not go to semi-finals, instead their fourth round of matches are regular scheduled games, with the top two nations after that going through to the MCG Grand Final.

New Zealand and Ireland are the only undefeated teams, both on 3 wins 0 losses, whilst PNG and USA are both on 2 wins 1 loss.  It seems certain the grand finalists will come from these 4 sides.  The blockbuster match between Ireland and New Zealand will see one of them undefeated and straight through to the MCG.  The loser will be on 3 - 1, likely to be joined by USA (who face France) and probably PNG (a tough but winnable assignment against South Africa).

Percentage then becomes all important.  New Zealand's miserly defence drives their extremely high percentage and they look well placed even if they narrowly lose to Ireland.  But if Ireland lose they could well be caught on percentage by PNG or the USA, the latter likely to crush France in their early game then sit back nervously watching as other results unfold.  It's going to be a very tense Wednesday at Royal Park.

Read on for the ladder.

2017 AFL International Cup Ladders - completion of Round 3 (Saturday August 12th)
Men's Division 1
Pos Team W L %
1 New Zealand 3 0 476
2 Ireland 3 0 192
3 ﻿PNG 2 1 157
4 ﻿USA 2 1 122
5 Great Britain 1 2 105
6 Nauru 1 2 98
7 Fiji 1 2 94
8 Canada 1 2 51
9 South Africa 1 2 48
10 France 0 3 16
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Men's Division 1 Ladder after Round 3 of IC17 | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 50

Poll

IC17 Division 1 Men's

1/1: Who wins IC17 Division 1?

PNG 31.00%
Ireland 19.00%
NZ 17.00%
South Africa 5.00%
Canada 5.00%
Nauru 6.00%
USA 11.00%
Great Britain 3.50%
Fiji 2.00%
France 0.50%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 200 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Division 2 Mens

1/1: Who wins IC17 Division 2?

China 3.52%
Croatia 32.39%
Germany 21.83%
India 8.45%
Indonesia 2.82%
Japan 17.61%
Pakistan 7.75%
Sri Lanka 5.63%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 142 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Women's

1/1: Who wins the IC17 Women's Competition?

Canada Northern Lights 36.23%
Ireland Banshees 28.26%
USA Freedom 13.04%
Fiji Vonu 2.90%
Great Britain Swans 7.97%
PNG Flames 5.07%
Pakistan Dragoons 1.45%
European Crusaders 5.07%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 138 voters | 0 comments

What's New

Stories

28 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.19 seconds 