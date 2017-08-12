Men's Div 2 Ladders and Semi Final matchups

With the conclusion of the 3 group rounds, the Division 2 Men's ladders look sorted. We don't have confirmation from the AFL yet, but it looks like Tuesday's matchups will be China vs Germany and Japan vs Croatia, with the winners of those matches to meet in the Div 2 Grand Final on Friday, and the losers playing off for 3rd.

In the remaining two playoffs, Sri Lanka will meet Pakistan and Indonesia will take on India. The winners of those two matches will meet in the 5th place playoff on Friday, the losers in the playoff for 7th.

The tables are below - percentage ultimately didn't play a role in table positions, but we'll add it into our official results and tables once the official scores come in from the AFL.

In the meantime, get your predictions and discussion in the comments!

Men's Division 2 - Pool 1 Pos Team W L 1 ﻿China 3 0 2 ﻿Croatia 2 1 3 Indonesia 1 2 4 Sri Lanka 0 3