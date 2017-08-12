Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, August 12 2017 @ 06:16 PM ACST

Men's Div 2 Ladders and Semi Final matchups

Saturday, August 12 2017 @ 04:29 PM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

With the conclusion of the 3 group rounds, the Division 2 Men's ladders look sorted.  We don't have confirmation from the AFL yet, but it looks like Tuesday's matchups will be China vs Germany and Japan vs Croatia, with the winners of those matches to meet in the Div 2 Grand Final on Friday, and the losers playing off for 3rd.

In the remaining two playoffs, Sri Lanka will meet Pakistan and Indonesia will take on India.  The winners of those two matches will meet in the 5th place playoff on Friday, the losers in the playoff for 7th.

The tables are below - percentage ultimately didn't play a role in table positions, but we'll add it into our official results and tables once the official scores come in from the AFL.

In the meantime, get your predictions and discussion in the comments!

 

Men's Division 2 - Pool 1
Pos Team W L
1 ﻿China 3 0
2 ﻿Croatia 2 1
3 Indonesia 1 2
4 Sri Lanka 0 3

 

Men's Division 2 - Pool 2
Pos Team W L
1 Japan 3 0
2 ﻿Germany 2 1
3 Pakistan 1 2
4 India 0 3

 

 

Men's Div 2 Ladders and Semi Final matchups | 1 comments
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.
Men's Div 2 Ladders and Semi Final matchups
Authored by: Aaron Richard on Saturday, August 12 2017 @ 04:42 PM ACST

My tips:

Croatia to defeat Japan.
Germany to defeat China.
Sri Lanka to defeat Pakistan.
Indonesia to defeat India.

This would mean Friday becomes:

GF Croatia vs Germany
3rd P/o Japan vs China
5th P/o Sri Lanka vs Indonesia
7th P/o Indonesia vs Pakistan

But we'll wait and see...

