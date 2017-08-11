Women's WFN World Rankings - Post Round Two IC17

WFN World Rankings (Women) Post Round Two IC17

Great Britain Swans have consolidated their 3rd Rank position and United States Freedom have crept a little closer to Ireland in the second round of IC17. There were no actual changes in Rank as a consequence of Round Two Matches.

WFN World Rankings (Women) at 10th August 2017.

1. Australia 1

2. Canada 53.38 2 16

3. Great Britain 48.26 3 9

4. Ireland 46.67 4 19

5. United States 44.81 5 16

6. Canada “B” 42.60 6 8

Provisional Nations

P1. Fiji 39.54 P1 7

P2. PNG 35.78 P2 7

P3. Europe Crusaders 33.45 P3 6

P4. Tonga 32.50 P4 5

P5. United States “B” 31.93 P5 5

P6. Pakistan 37.93 P6 2

Dormant Nation

AIM 33.29 4

Note: Round Three of IC17 will see two more nations become Fully Ranked in WFN World Rankings, both Fiji and Papua New Guinea play their 8th Qualifying match on Saturday 12th August. If both matches go the way, the ranking scheme predicts, they will become the Seventh and Eighth Fully Ranked nationsand hold those Ranks respectively.

Further note that European Crusaders will also join the fully ranked when they play in Round 4.