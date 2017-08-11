Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

Site Events

Saturday 12-Aug -
Sunday 13-Aug
Tuesday 15-Aug
Friday 18-Aug
Saturday 19-Aug

Older Stories

Thursday 10-Aug


Wednesday 09-Aug


Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, August 11 2017 @ 09:41 PM ACST

Women's WFN World Rankings - Post Round Two IC17

Friday, August 11 2017 @ 03:29 PM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

 

WFN World Rankings (Women) Post Round Two IC17

 Great Britain Swans have consolidated their 3rd Rank position and United States Freedom have crept a little closer to Ireland in the second round of IC17. There were no actual changes in Rank as a consequence of Round Two Matches.

                  WFN World Rankings (Women) at 10th August 2017.

1.    Australia                                   1

2.    Canada                 53.38           2        16

3.    Great Britain        48.26           3        9

4.    Ireland                  46.67           4        19

5.    United States        44.81           5        16

6.    Canada “B”          42.60           6        8

 

Provisional Nations

P1. Fiji                            39.54           P1      7

P2. PNG                          35.78           P2      7

P3. Europe Crusaders   33.45           P3      6

P4. Tonga                       32.50           P4      5

P5. United States “B”    31.93           P5      5

P6. Pakistan                   37.93           P6      2

 

Dormant Nation

AIM            33.29           4

 

Note: Round Three of IC17 will see two more nations become Fully Ranked in WFN World Rankings, both Fiji and Papua New Guinea play their 8th Qualifying match on Saturday 12th August. If both matches go the way, the ranking scheme predicts, they will become the Seventh and Eighth Fully Ranked nationsand hold those Ranks respectively.

Further note that European Crusaders will also join the fully ranked when they play in Round 4.

                                                                          

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Women's WFN World Rankings - Post Round Two IC17 | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 33

Poll

IC17 Division 1 Men's

1/1: Who wins IC17 Division 1?

PNG 31.00%
Ireland 19.00%
NZ 17.00%
South Africa 5.00%
Canada 5.00%
Nauru 6.00%
USA 11.00%
Great Britain 3.50%
Fiji 2.00%
France 0.50%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 200 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Division 2 Mens

1/1: Who wins IC17 Division 2?

China 3.52%
Croatia 32.39%
Germany 21.83%
India 8.45%
Indonesia 2.82%
Japan 17.61%
Pakistan 7.75%
Sri Lanka 5.63%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 142 voters | 0 comments
IC17 Women's

1/1: Who wins the IC17 Women's Competition?

Canada Northern Lights 36.23%
Ireland Banshees 28.26%
USA Freedom 13.04%
Fiji Vonu 2.90%
Great Britain Swans 7.97%
PNG Flames 5.07%
Pakistan Dragoons 1.45%
European Crusaders 5.07%
See all answers to this poll
Other polls | 138 voters | 0 comments

What's New

Stories

30 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2017 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.17 seconds 