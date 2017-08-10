Schools get onboard with IC Round 2

With the IC17 the first edition to include a round hosted by schools, a number of Victorian schoolkids were treated to some international footy action, many getting to meet players and learn about the grassroots of Australian rules football outside Australia.

At Mentone Grammar, German coach Mark Woods and national team members Fabian Cordts and Timm Rohrssen dropped by the school for the morning to visit Year 7 and Year 11 German classes, giving the students a chance to practice some German language skills and learn about the Eagles' journey to the IC, before the school's Year 7s all came out to watch the afternoon's matches. Read about it on the school's website German AFL players visit MG.

All across different parts of the Melbourne suburbs and in the regional city of Ballarat, other schools were making similar visits. The kids at Peninsula Grammar had made a banner for the GB vs Fiji Women's match, with one of the Peninsula students in the crowd having recently represented Victoria in the junior girl's Australian rules football championships.

Even the match at Linen House oval in Seaford (the only match not directly hosted by a school) saw a number of local primary school kids came along to spectate, with the Year 6 kids from Belvedere Park Primary School especially enthused by the Haka and Fijian Bole. Read more at International Cup treats Vic students to Footy Feast.

Thanks to all the schools involved!