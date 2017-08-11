Men's WFN World Rankings - Post Round Two IC17

WFN World Rankings After Round Two IC17

The conclusion of Round two of IC17 sees plenty of movement in the Ranks, twelve nations saw a rise or fall in their Ranks. China is the biggest riser, climbing from 18th to 15th, whilst Croatia climbed from 15th to 13th rank.

Indonesia has fallen three places from 14th to 17th place and South Africa has slipped another two places to 10th Rank.

World Rankings as at 10th August 2017.

1. Australia

2. New Zealand 58.09 2 40 -

3. PNG 57.20 4 36 +1

4. Ireland 56.98 3 56 -1

5. United States 53.33 6 45 +1

6. Great Britain 48.38 5 62 -1

7. Nauru 47.76 7 29 -

8. Canada 46.97 9 45 +1

9. Denmark 43.67 10 47 +1

10. South Africa 43.63 8 29 -2

11. Fiji 43.18 11 16 -

12. Tonga 41.93 12 14 -

13. Croatia 40.35 15 10 +2

14. Germany 39.65 13 22 +1

15. China 39.32 18 19 +3

16. Japan 38.06 16 31 -

17. Indonesia 36.58 14 9 -3

18. Peace Team 36.46 17 11 -1

19. France 36.09 19 15 -

20. Sweden 34.18 20 39 -

21. Finland 27.45 21 18 -

22. India 23.01 22 18 -

Provisional Nations

P1. Pakistan 29.25 7

P2. Indo China 34.00 2

P3. Sri Lanka 34.00 2

P4. Canada Nth. Stars 40.00 1

P5. Asia Lions 37.59 1

Dormant Nations

Iceland 38.53 6

Timor Leste 27.40 4

Note: Pakistan will play their 8th Qualifying Match when they meet India in Round Three on Saturday 12th August. The Shaheens have a 1-0 record against India winning in the only other clash between these nations at IC14. If they can repeat the win they will become the 23rd Fully Ranked nation.