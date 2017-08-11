Translate

Friday, August 11 2017 @ 09:41 PM ACST

Men's WFN World Rankings - Post Round Two IC17

Friday, August 11 2017 @ 04:30 PM ACST

Contributed by:

International Cup 2017

 WFN World Rankings After Round Two IC17

The conclusion of Round two of IC17 sees plenty of movement in the Ranks, twelve nations saw a rise or fall in their Ranks. China is the biggest riser, climbing from 18th to 15th, whilst Croatia climbed from 15th to 13th rank.

Indonesia has fallen three places from 14th to 17th place and South Africa has slipped another two places to 10th Rank.

World Rankings as at 10th August 2017.

1.    Australia

2.    New Zealand        58.09           2        40      -

3.    PNG                      57.20           4        36      +1

4.    Ireland                  56.98           3        56      -1

5.    United States        53.33           6        45      +1

6.    Great Britain        48.38           5        62      -1

7.    Nauru                   47.76           7        29      -

8.    Canada                 46.97           9        45      +1

9.    Denmark              43.67           10      47      +1

10.  South Africa        43.63           8        29      -2

11.  Fiji                       43.18           11      16      -

12.  Tonga                  41.93           12      14      -

13.  Croatia                40.35           15      10      +2

14.  Germany             39.65           13      22      +1

15.  China                   39.32           18      19      +3

16.  Japan                   38.06           16      31      -

17.  Indonesia             36.58           14      9        -3

18.  Peace Team         36.46           17      11      -1

19.  France                  36.09           19      15      -

20.  Sweden                34.18           20      39      -

21.  Finland                27.45           21      18      -

22.  India                    23.01           22      18      -

 

Provisional Nations

P1. Pakistan                   29.25           7       

P2. Indo China               34.00           2

P3. Sri Lanka                 34.00           2

P4. Canada Nth. Stars   40.00           1

P5. Asia Lions                37.59           1

 

Dormant Nations

Iceland                  38.53           6

Timor Leste          27.40           4

 

Note: Pakistan will play their 8th Qualifying Match when they meet India in Round Three on Saturday 12th August. The Shaheens have a 1-0 record against India winning in the only other clash between these nations at IC14. If they can repeat the win they will become the 23rd Fully Ranked nation.

